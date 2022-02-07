DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 62% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 65.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 74.3% CAGR
The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 73.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.1% and 58.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 54.4% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth
- Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption
- Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services
- Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market
- Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry
- Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
- Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
- Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks
- Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies
- As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth
- Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry
- Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry
- Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption
- As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain
- Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market
- While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All
- Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace
- Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?
- Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride
- Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space
- As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen
- Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market
- Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology
- Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers
- Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making
- Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays
- Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdllek
