DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Collaborations Towards Technology Development Transforming The Global Fuel Cell Vehicles Market, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Use this report to gain insights into OEM strategies in establishing a profitable supply chain and to track the various automotive trends and their impact on the FCEV market.
This study gives us a detailed analysis of the current and future scenarios of FCEV sales, stations, hydrogen fuel, and the push from governments for their adoption in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea.
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they have low or zero emissions, and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like PSA and VW are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. Along with long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs), governments and OEMs are also looking at fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as a viable solution especially for light & heavy commercial vehicles (CVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in passenger cars.
Currently, there are only 3 models active in the market - Hyundai Nexo (most sold in 2019), Toyota Mirai, and Honda Clarity. Hyundai Tucson is awaiting an upgrade and we can expect a new Tucson and Clarity in the market next year. We expect about 25+ models to be available, together accounting for about 1-1.5% of global passenger car (PC) sales by the end of this decade.
Proton exchange membrane, or PEM, is currently the only type of fuel cells found viable for usage in mobility due to its high power density and other advantages related to low weight and volume compared to other types. It operates at low temperatures of about 80 degrees Celsius, which makes it suitable for mobility applications and other uses that require an initial high demand of power, which is of high density.
Cost, infrastructure, and safety are the few most important barriers for the growth in FCEV sales. Companies across the value chain and governments are working closely towards reducing the cost of the vehicle, hydrogen production and retail pricing, increasing the number of refueling stations and improving safety, and we can expect FCEVs to have price parity with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2030.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current sales trend of FCEVs? Who are the major OEMs in the market and what are their key models?
- How will the scenario change by 2030 in terms of sales? How will OEMs and regions perform in the year and who will lead the market?
- What is the current hydrogen production and costs scenario and how will it change by 2030? What will be its impact on FCEV sales?
- What are the goals and targets of governments and how are they pushing the growth of FCEV and its related markets?
- How many refueling stations are currently in operation in different regions? What is the cost of establishing such stations and how will it reduce? How many refueling stations will be available in 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Level Factsheet
- Top Level Factsheet by Region
- Current Market Size - Top Markets by Sales Volume
- FCEV Milestones and Targets Set by Countries
- Market Scenario Analysis
- FCEV Market Breakdown by OEM
- Fuel Cell Vehicles: Announced and Speculated Launches
- Subsidies and Incentives across the World
- Subsidies and Incentives - Top Countries
- Global Fuel Cell Industry - Partnerships
- Global H2 Production
- Methods of Hydrogen Production
- Hydrogen Production Hotspots
- Hydrogen Production - Efficiencies and Costs by Region
- Hydrogen Fuel Retail Cost Estimates
- Map of H2 Refueling Stations around the World
- Hydrogen Fuel Station Installation Base
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology
3. Total Market for FCEVs and Hydrogen Infrastructure
- Driving Performance and Range - By Powertrain
- Current FCEVs and Specifications
- Future Models - Specifications
- Market Scenario Analysis
- FCEV Market Breakdown by OEM
- Global Fuel Cell Industry - Partnerships
- Global Fuel Cell Stack Shipments
- Global H2 Production
- Hydrogen Fuel Production Cost
- Hydrogen Fuel Production Cost using Natural Gas
- Hydrogen Delivery
- Map of H2 Refueling Stations around the World
- Hydrogen Fuel Station Installation Base
- Technology Roadmap - PCs
- H2 Fuel Cell System Cost Breakup
4. North America
- North America - FCEV Market Factsheet
- United States - Incentives and Taxation Structure
- United States - Funding and Targets for H2 Development
- United States - H2 Production
- Case Study - California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP)
- United States - H2 Refueling Network
- North America - Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Program
- North America - Projects in Fuel Cell Technology
5. Europe
- Europe - FCEV Market Factsheet
- Europe - FCEV Market Forecasts
- Europe - Subsidies and Incentives
- Europe - Important Partnerships
- Europe - Key Projects
- Europe - Government Funding/Investments
- Europe - H2 Refueling Stations
- Europe - H2 Production Capacities
6. South Korea
- South Korea - FCEV Market Factsheet
- South Korea - H2 Refueling Stations
- South Korea - Refueling Stations List
- South Korea - Government Funding/Investments
- South Korea - Hydrogen-powered Cities for 2022
7. Japan
- Japan - FCEV Market Factsheet
- Japan - H2 Refueling Stations
- Japan - Strategic Targets for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
- Japan H2 Mobility (JHyM)
- Japan - Government Support
- Japan - H2 Refueling Stations: Regulations, Standards, and Guidelines
8. China
- China - FCEV Market Forecasts
- China - Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure
- New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy
- Chinese FC Market - Hydrogen Infrastructure Cost Overview
- China - Hydrogen Production
- China - FCEV Targets
- China - Local Policies for H2 Development
- Chinese FC Market - Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap
- Chinese FC Market - Fuel Cell Development Roadmap
9. Suppliers
- China - Snapshot of Key Industry Participants
- Global (ex-China) - Snapshot of Key Industry Participants
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration
- Strategic Imperatives for the FCEV Market
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
11. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Hyundai
- Toyota
- Honda
- Volkswagen
- PSA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dia5tr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716