FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Governance Advisors ("GGA") has announced that they are offering their board and stakeholder management platform, emPower, for free, to nonprofits and any organizations that have been tremendously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, during this crisis. GGA wants to ensure that their clients and all organizations can use emPower to meet their governance and productivity needs, without worrying about financial limitations.
"No one can predict crises such as these, and our organization's priority is to continue to provide unwavering service and support to our clients. We refuse to allow the current climate to dictate whether or not organizations have access to the governance tools they need to be successful," said Luis Navas, Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Global Governance Advisors.
"Businesses are continuing to try to make the best of a bad situation and effective corporate governance needs to continue to ensure effective oversight of the organization. It's essential to address how your board can meet remotely as opposed to in-person and have the tools in places to effectively do so," said Paul Gryglewicz, Senior Partner at Global Governance Advisors.
GGA's board and stakeholder management software, emPower, was specifically designed to maximize workplace productivity and allow board of directors and senior management to continue to work uninterrupted from any work environment. In the current business climate, emPower can be leveraged if you are a corporate secretary, board administrator or other governance professional, without the tools in place to effectively stay in regular communication with your board, stakeholders or hold any essential meetings, especially highly anticipated AGMs, as scheduled.
emPower is a workplace productivity platform that combines Artificial Intelligence, Data Communications and Data Analytics in order to maximize board and executive performance, attract and motivate high performing executive teams and improve stakeholder loyalty and communication. emPower includes all the features and functionality of traditional board portals, plus:
- Live video conferencing for board and committee meetings
- Proxy/survey tabulator
- Virtual AGMs and stakeholder meetings
- Automated meeting minutes
- Hand raising queue/speaker requests
- CEO annual scorecards
- Director compensation and attendance tracking
- Prepopulated board assessments and D&O questionnaires
- eCampaigns
About GGA
Global Governance Advisors is a leading Human Capital Management firm that services boards of directors and senior management by providing transformational HCM governance advisory services and technology. For more information visit: https://ggainc.com/.
