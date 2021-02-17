DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene.
The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.
Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.
Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).
The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:
- Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.
- Tabular data on current graphene products.
- Market assessment of other 2D materials.
- Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.
- Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.
- In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.
- Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.
- Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.
- In-depth profiles of 280 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.
- List of ex-graphene producers.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.
- Market impact of COVID-19 crisis on the graphene market, by end user industry.
- Market overview of industry developments in 2020.
- Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.
Additional content from the previous edition includes:
- Review of market in 2020.
- Outlook for market in 2021.
- Expanded graphene quantum dots chapter.
- SWOT analysis.
- Industry supply chain analysis.
- Assessment of key global players.
- Analysis of market in China.
- Analysis of audio equipment and sporting goods market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why graphene?
1.1.1 Exceptional properties
1.1.2 Commercial opportunities
1.1.3 Collaboration key?
1.2 The market in 2019
1.3 The market in 2020
1.4 The market in 2021
1.5 Future global market outlook
1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities
1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2031, tons
1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 2031
1.8 Graphene market by region
1.8.1 Asia-Pacific
1.8.1.1 China
1.8.1.2 Main graphene producers in Asia-Pacific
1.8.2 North America
1.8.2.1 Main graphene producers in North America
1.8.3 Europe
1.8.3.1 Main graphene producers in Europe
1.9 List of commercialized graphene products
1.10 Graphene investments
1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
1.12 Graphene market challenges
1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic
2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE
2.1 History
2.2 Types of graphene
2.3 Properties
3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
3.1 Composition
3.2 Comparison to quantum dots
3.3 Properties
3.4 Synthesis
3.4.1 Top-down method
3.4.2 Bottom-up method
3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods
3.5 Applications
3.6 Markets
3.6.1 Electronics and photonics
3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion
3.6.3 Sensors
3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences
3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting
3.7 Challenges
3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)
3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots
3.9.1 Current and projected revenues
3.9.2 Pricing
4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
4.1 Quality
4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods
5 REGULATIONS
5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation
5.1.1 Europe
5.1.2 United States
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2 Workplace exposure
6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS
7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
7.1 Commercial production capacities
7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities
7.2.1 By producer
7.2.2 By region
7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities
7.3.1 By producer
7.3.2 Production capacity by region
7.4 CVD graphene film
7.4.1 By producer
7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges
7.5.1 Oversupply
7.5.2 Quality
7.5.3 Large-volume markets
7.5.4 Commoditisation
7.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective
8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN
9 SWOT ANALYSIS
10 GRAPHENE PRICING
10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
10.7 Graphene ink
11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
11.1 GRAPHENE IN 3D PRINTING
11.1.1 Market overview
11.1.2 Market prospects
11.1.3 Market assessment
11.1.4 Applications map
11.1.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
11.1.6 Product developers
11.2 Graphene In Adhesives
11.3 Graphene In Automotive
11.4 Graphene In Batteries
11.5 Graphene In Composites
11.6 Graphene In Conductive Inks
11.7 Graphene In Construction Materials
11.8 Graphene In Electronics
11.8.1 Wearable Electronics And Displays
11.8.2 Graphene In Transistors And Integrated Circuits
11.8.3 Graphene In Memory Devices
11.9 Graphene In Filtration
11.10 Graphene In Fuel Cells
11.11 Graphene In Life Sciences And Medicine
11.11.1 Market overview
11.11.2 Market prospects
11.11.2.1 Drug delivery
11.11.2.2 Imaging and diagnostics
11.11.2.3 Implants
11.11.2.4 Medical biosensors
11.11.2.5 Woundcare
11.11.2.6 Medical wearables
11.11.3 Market assessment
11.11.4 Applications map
11.11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
11.11.6 Product developers
11.12 Graphene In Lighting
11.13 Graphene In Lubricants
11.14 Graphene In Oil And Gas
11.15 Graphene In Paints And Coatings
11.16 Graphene In Photonics
11.17 Graphene In Photovoltaics
11.18 Graphene In Rubber And Tires
11.19 Graphene In Sensors
11.20 Graphene In Smart Textiles And Apparel
11.21 Graphene In Supercapacitors
11.22 OTHER MARKETS
11.22.1 Audio equipment
11.22.2 Sporting goods and apparel
12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT
13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS
15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS
16.1 BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBES (BNNT)
16.1.1 Properties
16.1.2 Applications
16.1.3 Production
16.2 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (BNNS)
16.2.1 Properties
16.2.2 Applications
16.2.2.1 Electronics
16.2.2.2 Fuel cells
16.2.2.3 Adsorbents
16.2.2.4 Photodetectors
16.2.2.5 Textiles
16.2.2.6 Biomedical
16.3 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES (TMDCs)
16.3.1 Properties
16.3.2 Applications
16.3.2.1 Electronics
16.3.2.2 Photovoltaics
16.3.2.3 Piezoelectrics
16.3.2.4 Sensors
16.3.2.5 Filtration
16.3.2.6 Batteries
16.3.2.7 Fiber lasers
16.4 BOROPHENE
16.5 PHOSPHORENE
16.5.1 Properties
16.5.1.1 Fabrication methods
16.5.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices
16.5.2 Applications
16.5.2.1 Electronics
16.5.2.2 Batteries
16.5.2.3 Photodetectors
16.5.2.4 Sensors
16.6 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)
16.6.1 Properties
16.6.2 Synthesis
16.6.3 C2N
16.6.4 Applications
16.6.4.1 Electronics
16.6.4.2 Filtration membranes
16.6.4.3 Photocatalysts
16.6.4.4 Batteries (LIBs)
16.6.4.5 Sensors
16.7 GERMANENE
16.8 GRAPHDIYNE
16.8.1 Properties
16.8.2 Applications
16.8.2.1 Electronics
16.8.2.2 Batteries
16.8.2.3 Separation membranes
16.8.2.4 Water filtration
16.8.2.5 Photocatalysts
16.8.2.6 Photovoltaics
16.9 Graphane
16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)
16.11 Silicene
16.12 Stanene/Tinene
16.13 Tungsten Diselenide
16.14 Antimonene
16.15 Diamene
16.16 Indium Selenide
16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials
17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
17.1 Market opportunity analysis
17.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
17.3 Properties of nanomaterials
18 REFERENCES
