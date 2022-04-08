Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Green Data Center Market Report Provides the Latest Analysis of Market Share, Growth Drivers, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities.

The global green data center market is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The market is witnessing investments from cloud services operators and telecom operators.

Data center operators operating in the North American and European regions are likely to have more efficient and effective infrastructure as compared to operators operating in the MEA and APAC regions.

What makes a data center "Green"?

  • Usage of renewable energy such as wind, hydropower, solar as the primary source of power
  • Buildings with lower PUE and carbon emissions
  • Minimal wastage and provision of reuse and recycling of IT infrastructure such as servers.
  • Usage of innovative data center technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, HVO fuel, advanced cooling techniques

Global Green Data Centers Market Segments

  • Innovations in power technologies
  • Innovations in cooling technologies
  • Adoption of district heating and waste heat recovery systems is expanding beyond Nordics
  • Increasing Modular data center design & deployment

Key Vendors

  • 21Vianet Group
  • Africa Data Centres
  • AQ Compute
  • Airtel
  • AirTrunk Operating
  • Apple
  • Alibaba Cloud
  • Aligned
  • Amazon Web Services
  • atNorth
  • Big Data Exchange (BDx)
  • Bridge Data Centres
  • Canberra Data Centers
  • Chayora
  • Chindata
  • Cologix
  • Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
  • Compass Datacenters
  • COPT Data Center Solutions
  • CoreSite Realty
  • CyrusOne
  • DATA4
  • DataBank
  • DigiPlex
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etisalat Group
  • Equinix
  • Facebook (Meta)
  • Flexential
  • GDS Services
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)
  • HostDime
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Iron Mountain
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Microsoft
  • Moro Hub
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • Netia
  • NEXTDC
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • ODATA
  • Oracle
  • Orange Business Services
  • Pure Data Centres Group
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • RackBank
  • Raxio Group
  • Rostelecom Data Centers
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Sify Technologies
  • STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • Switch
  • Tenglong Holdings Group
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Yandex
  • Yondr
  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

Renewable Energy Providers

  • ACCONIA Energia
  • Apex Clean Energy
  • The AES Corporation
  • Conrad Energy
  • Datafarm Energy
  • DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
  • EDF Renewables
  • Distributed Power Technologies
  • NTR
  • Orsted
  • ScottishPower
  • Torch Clean Energy
  • MC Retail Energy
  • GreenYellow
  • Engie
  • Simply Energy
  • ReNew Power
  • Lightsource bp
  • TotalEnergies
  • Better Energy
  • Ilmatar Energy
  • Faro Energy
  • RWE Renewables
  • ERG
  • Sunseap Group
  • AMP Energy
  • Enel Group
  • Solar Alliance
  • MP2 Energy
  • HDF Energy
  • Shell
  • Eneco
  • Rocky Mountain Power
  • Pattern Energy
  • Neoen
  • Avaada Energy
  • Dominion Energy
  • Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  • Leeward Renewable Energy
  • NextEra Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)

7.3 Policy Drivers

7.4 Energy Certifications

7.5 Moving Towards Green Energy

7.6 Renewable Energy Adoption by Data Center Operators

8 Efficiency in It Infrastructure

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

9.2 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

9.3 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

9.4 Ai & Hpc Applications Boost Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

9.5 Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

9.6 Increase in Industrial Electricity Pricing

9.7 Growth in Data Centers Targeting Pue <_5_br />9.8 Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure

9.9 Government Push for Green Data Center Development

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

10.2 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators

10.3 Growing Cloud Services Adoption

10.4 Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

10.5 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11.2 Water Consumption by Data Centers

11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

11.4 Location Constraints for Green Data Centers

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis

13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Ups Systems

14.4 Generators

14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.6 Pdus

14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cooling Systems

15.4 Racks

15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Crac & Crah Units

16.4 Chiller Units

16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.7 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Core & Shell Development

18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.5 Building & Engineering Design

18.6 Physical Security

18.7 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.8 Dcim/Bms Solutions

19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dndm0

