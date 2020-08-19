DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Data Storage market is expected to reach $8.11 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2019 to 2026. The healthcare organizations are investing a huge amount in building their IT infrastructures to make it more flexible and scalable to meet the increasing data demand. The organizations are facing challenges to manage the clinical data generated by connected medical devices, hospital patient data, and other information related to health. IT companies are developing innovate solutions for healthcare companies to manage and utilize their data smoothly to improve patient care.
Factors such as increasing volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, the rapid and easy deployment of cloud storage solutions, increasing use of electronic medical records (EMR) and computerized provider order entries (CPOE), and the growing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions are expected to drive the growth of market. Though, rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics is restraining the market.
Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions are the most-widely adopted storage solutions in the market. This deployment model can make use of multi-vendor architecture and minimize risks associated with data breach and external attacks. Also, users own on-premise storage and have control over their deployment, backup, and data recovery systems. These advantages are driving the growth of the on-premise solutions market.
The key vendors mentioned are Fujitsu, Dell, Cloudian, IBM Corporation, Samsung, NetApp, Carestream Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nuance Communications, DataCore Software, Hitachi, DataDirect Networks, Toshiba, AmZetta Technologies, Western Digital, Lenovo, Scality, Nfina Technologies, Inc., Huawei, Oracle, NETGEAR, and Pure Storage, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Block Storage
5.3 File Storage
5.4 Object Storage
6 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Remote
6.3 On-premise
6.4 Hybrid
6.5 Cloud
7 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network-attached Storage
7.3 Direct-attached Storage
7.4 Storage Area Network
8 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flash & Solid-state Storage
8.3 Magnetic Storage
8.4 Mobile Application
8.5 Video Advertising
8.6 E-mail
9 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Research Centers
9.6 Contract Research Organisation (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)
9.7 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
9.8 Academic & Government Institutes
9.9 Clinical Research Labs
10 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Financial Analysis
10.3 Operational Analysis
10.4 Clinical Analysis
11 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
