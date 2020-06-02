DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hi-Fi System Market by System (Product, Device), Connectivity Technology (Wired, Wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay, Others)), Application (Residential, Automotive, Commercial, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hi-Fi system market is expected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in demand for infotainment services, high spending on R&D by OEMs, innovations in wireless audio technology, and increasing adoption of portable devices. However, issues related to operating frequency compliance for wireless Hi-Fi systems and health issues about prolonged use of audio devices are expected to hamper the growth of the market.
The rising adoption of wireless audio systems is expected to drive the market for Hi-Fi systems during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by manufacturers to increase the throughput of wireless audio devices equipped with various advanced technologies that are used in consumer electronics. Wireless technologies have started gaining momentum in the market as they do not require renovation or reconstruction, and minimize the requirement of wires.
The growing demand for wireless Hi-Fi systems and the concept of smart homes is expected to drive the market for the residential application. The rise in global demand for smartphones, computers, and tablets equipped with wireless headphones and headsets is also contributing toward the growth of the residential application.
APAC held the largest share of the Hi-Fi system market in 2019 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Vast customer base and growing purchasing power of consumers are the major factors contributing toward the growth of the market in APAC. The growing popularity of wireless connectivity technology and the increasing requirement for mobility are also driving the market for Hi-Fi systems in this region. The region is witnessing increased demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, thereby leading to the growth of the Hi-Fi system market in the region.
Key report features:
- This report includes statistics for the Hi-Fi system market based on system, connectivity technology, application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.
- Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.
- Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Hi-Fi system market have been provided in detail in this report.
- This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches and developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Hi-Fi System Market
4.2 Hi-Fi System Market, by Connectivity Technology
4.3 Hi-Fi System Market in Apac, by System and Country
4.4 Hi-Fi System Market, by Country
4.5 Hi-Fi System Market, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Hi-Fi System Market
6 Hi-Fi System Market, by System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Product
6.3 Device
7 Hi-Fi System Market, by Connectivity Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wired
7.3 Wireless
8 Hi-Fi System Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Commercial
8.5 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 APAC
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Hi-Fi System Market
10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
11 Company Profiles
- Apple Inc.
- Bang & Olufsen
- Bose Corporation
- Bowers & Wilkins
- Cambridge Audio
- Dali A/S
- Dei Holdings, Inc.
- Human Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lg Electronics
- Linn Products
- Onkyo Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Plantronics, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg
- Sonos, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Tannoy Ltd.
- Vizio Inc.
- Voxx International Corporation
- Yamaha Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7tzuh
