The global market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $448.2 million in 2021 to $744.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.The
European market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $336.8 million in 2021 to $674.5 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026
The current report offers a detailed picture of the high content screening/imaging market.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for high content screening/imaging and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026, as well as key market players.
This report discusses the high content screening/imaging industry and its various resources. It covers the overall high content screening/imaging market including instrument or platform, consumables (reagents and kits), software and analytics, and services. The report further analyzes the market based on application, providing an analysis of drug discovery, oncology, compound profiling, molecular diagnosis, toxicity studies and neuroscience. A complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report.
The Report Includes
- 44 data tables and 28 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for high content screening/imaging
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of high content screening/imaging market based on component, end user, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry
- Discussion on advantages of high-throughput screening over manual screening, and COVID-19 impact on MedTech and medical tourism
- Coverage of recent developments, research and development (R&D) exploration, clinical trials and government programs to predict market trends of the HCS/I market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including Molecular Devices (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Co., PerkinElmer Inc., Genedata AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
The major factor contributing to the growth of the HCS/I market is the rising adoption of high content screening/imaging technology in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of HCS/Technology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers indicates the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.
Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, and the emergence of sophisticated informatics solutions, along with rising demand for better screening systems, is augmenting the demand for high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. HCS/I systems have continually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discoveryR&D globally, increasing investments, and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers for the HCS/I market. The high cost of HCS/I instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market.
The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS/I equipment. Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources, such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes. The price of HCS/I equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million dollars, depending on the specifications. Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies. Adoption of HCS/I in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues, and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future. Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS/I infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS/I applications among academic investigators. The combination of HCS/I with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically has popularized HCS/I systems in academic research environments.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Scanning Probe Microscopy
- Scanning Electron Microscopy
- Transmission Electron Microscopy
- Technological Advancements
- Cytometers
- Detectors/Sensors
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Process Overview
- High Content Screening (HCS)
- High Throughput Screening (HTS)
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Impact on MedTech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing R&D Budget
- Advantages Over Manual and High-Throughput Screening
- Technological Advancements in High Content Screening/Imaging
- Market Restraints
- Expensive Equipment
- Inadequate Infrastructure and Funding for R&D in Emerging Countries
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in Various 3D Applications
- Emerging Economies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
- Instruments and Platforms
- Imaging Devices
- Cytometers
- Plate Readers
- Light Sources
- Detectors/Sensors
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Market Size and Forecast
- Consumables (Reagents and Kits)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Software and Analytics
- Store Image and Database Management Software by Thermo Fisher Scientific
- OpenHiCAMM (Open Hi Content Acquisition for ?Manager) Software
- Market Size and Forecast
- Services
- siRNA Screens
- Analysis of Fluorescent Cellular Assay
- Robotic Liquid and Microplate Handling
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Oncology
- Compound Profiling
- Molecular Diagnosis
- Toxicity Studies
- Neuroscience
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by End User
- Companies
- Academics
- Laboratories and Pathology Centers
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 10 Patent Review
- Introduction
- Patents Issued by Publication Year, 2015-2017
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategies
- Regional Distributors
- End Users
- Recent Developments
Chapter 12 Pricing Analysis of Instruments by Major Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Molecular Devices (Danaher)
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- BioTek (Agilent)
- Essen Bioscience (Sartorius)
- Logos Biosystems
- Other Major Players
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri)
- Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.
- Axxam Spa
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biotek Instruments Inc.
- Charles River
- Corning Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Curiox Biosystems Inc.
- Cytoo Sa
- Danaher Corp.
- De Novo Software
- Discoverx Corp.
- Essen Bioscience
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Genedata Ag
- Hudson Robotics Inc.
- Instrument Systems
- Lumencor Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- Olympus Corp.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Phenovista Biosciences Llc
- Platypus Technologies
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Vala Sciences Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
