DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humanoid Robot Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Humanoid Robot Market is estimated to be USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.12%.
Market Dynamics
The factors driving the Global Humanoid Robot Market are the growing development of advanced features in Humanoid robots and increasing adoption by various industries such as educational, retail, medical, and logistics industries as personal assistance or support work the market's growth.
Furthermore, the rising trend for an autonomous rescue operation and rapidly growing elderly population will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. On the other hand, high costs are associated with the initial investment and huge costs incurred in research and development activities. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.
The complexities associated with technological advancements pose challenges. These are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, lack of interference at high-level which may cause unpredictable performance.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Humanoid Robot Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, and Geography.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Education and Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving Search and Rescue, Security and Surveillance, Public Relation, and Others.
- By Component Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Hardware and Software.
- By Motion Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Biped and Wheel Drive.
- By Industrial Vertical Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Commercial, Education and Research, Healthcare, Residential, and Others.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are DST Robot Co Ltd, Hanson Robotics Limited, Hajime Research Institute, Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, KAWADA Robotics Corporation, PAL Robotics, ROBOTICS, SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corporation, and UBTECH Robotics, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Humanoid Robot Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Development of Advanced Features in Robots
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Humanoid Robots in Various Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Initial Investment and R&D Expenses
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Elderly Population
4.3.2 Rising Trend of Autonomous Rescue Operations
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Interface at High Level
4.4.2 Complexities Associated with Technological Advancement
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Education and Entertainment
6.3 Research & Space Exploration
6.4 Personal Assistance and Caregiving
6.5 Search and Rescue
6.6 Security and Surveillance
6.7 Public Relation
6.8 Others
7 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Component Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Sensor
7.2.2 Actuator
7.2.3 Power Source
7.2.4 Control System
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Software
8 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Motion Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biped
8.3 Wheel Drive
9 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Industry Vertical Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace and Defence
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Education and Research
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Residential
9.7 Others
10 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International
12.2 AIDIN ROBOTICS
12.3 Behaviour Lab
12.4 DST Robot Co Ltd
12.5 Engineered Arts Ltd
12.6 EZ-Robot
12.7 Hanson Robotics Limited
12.8 Hajime Research Institute Ltd
12.9 Hasbro, Inc
12.10 Hatapro Robotics
12.11 Honda Motor Company Ltd
12.12 HYULIM Robot Co Ltd
12.13 Invento Robotics
12.14 Istituto Italiano di Technologia
12.15 KAIST Hubo Lab
12.16 KAWADA Robotics Corporation
12.17 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited
12.18 Macco Robotics
12.19 National Aeronautics and Space Administration
12.20 Neuromeka Co Ltd
12.21 PAL Robotics
12.22 Qihan Technology Co Ltd
12.23 ROBOTICS
12.24 ROBOTICS Lab
12.25 ROBO GARAGE CO LTD
12.26 Samsung Group
12.27 SoftBank Group Corp
12.28 Tokyo Robotics, Inc
12.29 Toshiba Corporation
12.30 Toyota Motor Corporation
12.31 Trossen Robotics
12.32 UBTECH Robotics, Inc
12.33 WowWee Group Limited
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w5tpq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-humanoid-robot-market-2021-to-2026---by-application-type-component-type-motion-type-industrial-vertical-type-and-geography-301500043.html
SOURCE Research and Markets