NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 31.9%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$725.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Maxta, Inc.
- Nutanix, Inc.
- Pivot3, Inc.
- Scale Computing
- Vmware, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Software Defined Enterprises, the Cornerstone for
Growth in the Market
An Emerging Reality in the ?Software-Defined Anything? Era,
Robust Growth of SDDCs to Spur Opportunities for HCI: global
Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDCs) Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Virtualization, the Backbone of Hyper-Convergence
Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption Rates Across Industries
Growing Number of Hyper Scale Datacenters Mirrors Rapid
Penetration Across Industries Without Boundaries: Global
Number of Hyper-Scale Datacenters for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
Growing Trend Towards Datacenter Consolidation to Push Up
Market Opportunities
As the Starting Point for Resource Consolidation, Hyper
Convergence to Benefit from Datacenter Consolidation Evidenced
by their Falling Numbers: Global Number of Datacenters (In
Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2022
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to Bring In the Highest Market
Gains
Enterprise Mobility Projects Spurs Investments in Desktop
Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure: Global
Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2026
Ability to Extend Virtualization to Mobile Devices Against the
Backdrop of the Rising Wave of BYOD Drives Interest in Desktop
Virtualization: Global BYOD Device Market (In US$ Billion)
Breakdown by Device Type for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Server Virtualization, a Large Established Market Segment
Backup/Disaster Recovery Operations Gravitate Towards HCI
Reliable Backup in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Bodes Well
for Market Growth Amid the Growing Focus Shed on Building
Disaster Recovery Capabilities: Global Disaster Recovery
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and
2024
Stringent Data Storage Regulations Like GDPR, PCI, HIPAA,
FFIEC, GDPR, FINRA & the Ensuing Conformance Burden Drives
Adoption of HCI
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS
MAXTA
NUTANIX
PIVOT3
SCALE COMPUTING
VMWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
