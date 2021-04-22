DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Not only are these ICs the "hottest" part of the highest growing technology sectors, they are, in fact, interrelated.
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are ubiquitous in autonomous vehicles. ADAS uses CMOS Integrated Sensors, memory, processing, and networking to detect road conditions and provide feedback to drivers - and in some cases to drive the vehicle off the road if there are unsafe conditions.
Besides powering ADAS and autonomous vehicles, AI is also a key enabler of voice recognition technologies, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT). AI alongside the development of greater universal connectivity will enable new services that can benefit consumers in many ways.
Real-world fleets of autonomous vehicles are now ready for commercial deployment and many auto companies already provide some level of autonomous vehicle technology in their latest models. It is likely that on the show floor and in conference presentations we will see new uses for these AI-driven vehicles. We'll also see how possible problems are being tackled before the technology moves more into the consumer space.
The growth in mobile and personal devices, and their need for energy-efficient electronics, will lead to new ways to store information for immediate processing as well as long-term storage. The report details storage and memory products including those using traditional (NAND and DRAM) memories and emerging memories, such as phase change memory (PCM), magnetic random access memory (MRAM) or resistive random access memory. With the end of Moore's-law computer-lithography scaling, there is also a move to more specialized processing capability, tied to particular applications.
This report examines in detail Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensor, and Memory Chips (DRAM, NAND, NVM). Markets for the ICs and their applications are forecast to 2025, and market shares given in each sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 CMOS Image Sensors (CIS)
2.1 CMOS Sensors Technology and Trends
2.2 Applications
2.2.1 Automotive/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
2.2.2 Smartphones
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Market Analysis
2.3.1 Introduction
2.3.2 Automotive
2.3.3 Smartphones
2.3.4 Others
2.4 CMOS Image Sensor Supplier Products and Profiles
- Canon
- Galaxycore
- Hanamatsu
- LG Electronics
- Newsight Imaging
- ON Semiconductor
- Omnivision
- Pixelplus
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix
- Sharp
- Sony
- TowerJazz Panasonic
3.0 5G
3.1 5G Chip Technology and Trends
3.2 Applications
3.2.1 Mobile Handsets
3.2.2 Interdisciplinary Connections
3.3 Market Analysis
3.3.1 Market Forecasts
3.3.2 New Components For 5G vs 4G
3.3.2.1 5G Modem Chip Overview
3.3.3.2 5G Chip
3.3.2.3 mmWave Modules
3.3.2.4 Traditional MIMO Antennas
3.3.3 China Mobile Carriers
3.3.4 Japan Mobile Carriers
3.3.5 U.S. Mobile Carriers
3.4 5G Chip Supplier Products and Profiles
- Analog Devices
- Anokiware
- Apple
- Broadcom
- Huawei
- Infineon
- Intel
- Inphi
- Microchip
- MediaTek
- Marvell
- M/A-Com
- NXP Semiconductor
- On Semiconductor
- Qualcomm
- Qorvo
- Samsung Electronics
- Sivers IMA
- Skyworks Solutions
- STMicroelectronics
- Teradyne
- Texas Instruments
- Win Semiconductors
- Xilinx
4.0 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
4.1 AI Technology and Trends
4.2 Applications
4.3 Market Analysis
4.4 AI Chip Technology
4.5 AI Chip Supplier Products and Profiles
4.5.1 IC Vendors
- AMD
- HiSilicon
- IBM
- Intel
- MediaTek
- Nvidia
- NXP
- Qualcomm
- Rockchip
- Samsung Electronics
- STMicroelectronics
- Xilinx
- 4.5.2 Cloud Providers - Tech Leaders
- Alibaba
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon
- Apple
- Baidu
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Cloud
- Microsoft
- Nokia
- Tencent Cloud
- Tesla
- 4.5.3 IP Vendors
- ARM
- CEVA
- Imagination
- VeriSilicon
- Videantis
4.5.4 Startups Worldwide
- Adapteva
- aiCTX
- AImotive
- AlphaICs
- BrainChip
- Cerebras Systems
- Cornami
- DeepScale
- Esperanto Technologies
- Graphcore
- GreenWaves Technology
- KAIST
- Kalray
- Kneron
- Knowm
- Koniku
- Mythic
- SambaNova Systems
- Videantis
- Wave Computing
- 4.5.5 Startups in China
- AISpeech
- Bitmain
- Cambricon
- Chipintelli
- DeePhi Tech
- Horizon Robotics
- NextVPU
- Rokid
- Thinkforce
- Unisound
5.0 Memory Chips
5.1 Memory Technology and Trends
5.2 Applications
5.3 Market Analysis
5.4 Memory Chip Supplier Products and Profiles
- CXMT
- Fujian
- GigaDevice Semiconductor
- Intel
- Micron Technology
- Nanya
- Powerchip Technology
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix
- Toshiba (Kloxia)
- Tsinghua Chongqing
- Western Digital
- Winbond
- YMTC
