DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increased Adoption of High-speed Automated Inspection Systems Powering the Global In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period from 2019 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year. The study covers key advanced technologies including coordinate measuring machines (CMM), vision measuring machines (VMM), and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), as well as metrology software.
This research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints, and total forecasts, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape.
Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Carl Zeiss AG, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Perceptron, Faro Technologies, Mitutoyo, and Nikon Metrology among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities.
The global in-line dimensional metrology equipment market is at a nascent state of its lifecycle. The market generated a revenue of $323.0 million in 2020, and declined at a rate of 14.4% from 2019. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the demand for the latest dimensional metrology technology and investments in 2020, and a recovery is expected in 2021.
The report expects a scenario where the quality assurance process will move more into production. There is an increasing trend of moving machines closer to the manufacturing floor for more in-line or near-line applications. A holistic inspection approach is increasingly required as an integral part of the production chain. In comparison to traditionally siloed works, an integrated and holistic inspection process will have a better chance of thriving in the dynamic in-line dimensional metrology equipment market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Industry
- Future Roadmap for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Attractive Opportunities in the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market Overview
- In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market Segmentation
- In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, Definitions
- Competitors in the In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Key Growth Metrics for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Distribution Channels for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Growth Drivers for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Growth Restraints for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for In-line Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Selected Verticals and Applications
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Comparative Analysis of Selected Leading Companies and Product Portfolio
- Evolution of the Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market
- Future of Automated In-line Metrology
- Reasons for Increasing Adoption of In-line Controls
- Closed Loop and Machine Tool Feedback
- In-line Metrology - Evolution and Changing Landscape
- In-line Metrology - Technology Enablers
- Top Transformational Technologies by 2020
- In-line Metrology - Key Areas for Implementation
- Dimensional Metrology Software
- Software Pricing Model Development
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, CMM
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ODS
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, VMM
- Key Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Twins, 2021-2023
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing AI Technologies in In-line Solutions, 2021-2023
- Growth Opportunity 3 - In-line Metrology Equipment for Additive Manufacturing, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Closed Loop Feedback Systems, 2021-2023
- Growth Opportunity 5 - EVs and Connected Cars, 2021-2023
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Robots & Cobots, 2021-2023
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqeuv2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-line-dimensional-metrology-equipment-market-2019-2025-with-2020-as-the-base-year-growth-opportunities-in-digital-twins-increasing-ai-additive-manufacturing-evs-robots-301275951.html
SOURCE Research and Markets