DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market by Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors), by Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological), by Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, and Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period. The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards.
Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes and grants for adhering to air quality standards are further expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for air quality monitors by different enterprises, corporates, academic institutions, malls & shopping centers, among others further bolsters the market growth over the next few years. However, high costs associated with the installation and purchase of air quality monitors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented based on product, pollutant type, application, company and region. Based on product, the market can be split into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The fixed indoor monitors segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as real time monitoring options, requirement of small amount of sample for monitoring the air quality, availability of analog and digital output options, among others.
While, the portable indoor monitors segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the growing focus on maintaining healthy indoor air quality and increasing adoption of smart homes & green buildings. Based on pollutant type, the market can be categorized into chemical, physical and biological. The chemical pollutant type is expected to dominate the market attributable to stringent government regulations set by different governments and pollution control boards for controlling the industrial pollutant emissions and adhering to the air quality standards.
Regionally, the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption and use of indoor air quality monitors to maintain the air quality standards. Additionally, rapid adoption of gas analyzers and ongoing technological advancements are further expected to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall indoor air quality monitor market owing to the increasing problem of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the region especially in the countries like China and India.
The major players operating in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Horiba Ltd, Testo AG, Aeroqual Ltd, Nest Labs Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market based on product, pollutant type, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors)
6.2.2. By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological)
6.2.3. By Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, Private Establishments,
6.2.4. Commercial, Residential and Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
14.2. Siemens AG
14.3. Emerson Electric Co
14.4. 3M Company
14.5. TSI Inc
14.6. Ingersoll Rand PLC
14.7. Horiba Ltd
14.8. Testo AG
14.9. Aeroqual Ltd
14.10. Nest Labs Inc
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Author & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsgezx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716