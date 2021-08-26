Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • A Curtain Raiser
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Impact of GDP Growth on the Market
  • Steady Global Economy Bodes Well for the Market
  • Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
  • China Remains an Important Market
  • Outlook
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)

  • Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (USA)
  • Air System Components, Inc. (USA)
  • Airmaster Fan Company, Inc. (USA)
  • Continental Blower, LLC (USA)
  • CECO Environmental (USA)
  • DongKun Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • ebm-papst Group (Germany)
  • FlaktGroup (Germany)
  • Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA)
  • Greenheck Fan Corporation (USA)
  • Howden Group Ltd. (UK)
  • Loren Cook Company (USA)
  • Robinson Fans, Inc (USA)
  • The New York Blower Company (USA)
  • Tuthill Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Market
  • Explosion of Data Centers to Drive the Need for Cooling Systems
  • Developing Regions - Primary Growth Markets
  • Weakening China: Still a Dominant Market for Industrial & Commercial Fans & Blowers
  • Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations - Key Rationale for Fans & Blower Installations in Industries & Commercial Establishments
  • Volatile Oil Prices Affect Market
  • Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
  • Oil Price Shock Echoes Downstream into the Oil Refining & Processing End-Use Sector, Eliciting a Mixed Scenario of Profits and Losses
  • Cautious Chemical Industry Presents Opportunities & Challenges for Fans & Blowers
  • Cost Pressures & Environmental Concerns to Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry
  • Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects for Industrial Fans & Blowers
  • Metal Processing Industries to Present Volatile Demand for Fans & Blowers
  • Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
  • Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Processing Equipment Fans & Blowers
  • Environmental & Waste Treatment Sector Adds to Growth Prospects
  • Technology Developments - Crucial for Sustained Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e30hvg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-and-commercial-fans-and-blowers-market-report-2021-2027---reviving-commodity-prices-present-positive-prospects-301363516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.