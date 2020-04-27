NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Network Security, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.4 Billion by the year 2025, Network Security will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798842/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$309.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$310.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Network Security will reach a market size of US$652.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Airbus Group SAS
- BAE Systems PLC
- Baker Hughes, Inc.
- Belden, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.
- Cyberbit Ltd.
- Dragos Yachts A.S
- FireEye, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Indegy Ltd.
- Kaspersky Lab
- McAfee
- Nozomi Networks Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Positive Technologies
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- SecurityMatters B.V.
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798842/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Network Security (Security Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Network Security (Security Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Network Security (Security Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Endpoint Security (Security Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Endpoint Security (Security Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Endpoint Security (Security Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Application Security (Security Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Application Security (Security Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Application Security (Security Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Database Security (Security Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Database Security (Security Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Database Security (Security Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Security Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
the United States by Security Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Share Breakdown by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Historic Market Review by Security Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 21: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Security Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Security Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Security Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Share Analysis by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Security Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Security Type:
2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market by Security Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Security Type:
2018-2025
Table 32: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Security Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Share Breakdown by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
France by Security Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Security Type:
2009-2017
Table 36: French Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Share Analysis by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Security Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Security Type:
2009-2017
Table 39: German Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Share Breakdown by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Security Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Security Type:
2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security
Market by Security Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Control Systems
(ICS) Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Security Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Security Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Share Analysis by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Security Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Security Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Share Breakdown by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Asia-Pacific by Security Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Security
Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Share Analysis by Security Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Security Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Rest of World Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Security Historic Market Review by Security Type in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Security
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BAKER HUGHES
BELDEN, INC.
CYBERBIT
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
CISCO SYSTEMS
CYBERARK SOFTWARE
DRAGOS YACHTS A.S
FIREEYE
FORTINET
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
INDEGY
KASPERSKY LAB
MCAFEE
NOZOMI NETWORKS
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
POSITIVE TECHNOLOGIES
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SECURITYMATTERS B.V.
SOPHOS
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
WATERFALL SECURITY SOLUTIONS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798842/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001