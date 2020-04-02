DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Power Supply - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Power Supply market accounted for $8.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.42 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for energy-efficient power supply devices and emerging telecommunication sector are the factors driving market growth. However, growing adoption of high-voltage directs current (HVDC) & renewable are some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based output powers, low output segment are estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to increasing use of AC-DC power supplies with low output power in lighting, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Many industrial applications, such as home and building automation systems operate in this power range due to the benefits such as reduced power control system size, weight, and cost.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing usage of LED lighting in home and building automation systems and growing digitization and automation in different sectors.
Some of the key players in Global Industrial Power Supply Market include XP Power, TDK Lambda, Siemens, Puls, Phoenix Contact, Murata Power Solutions, MTM Power, MEAN WELL, FSP, Delta Electronics, CUI, Cosel, Artesyn Embedded Power, Amara Raja Power Systems, Acopian and ABB.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Unregulated Power Supply
5.3 Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPS)
5.4 Linear Power Supply
6 Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dc-Ac Inverter
6.2.1 Wall-Mount Inverter
6.2.2 Rack-Mount Inverter
6.2.3 Card-Mount Inverter
6.3 Dc-Dc Converter
6.3.1 Isolated
6.3.2 Nonisolated
6.4 AC-DC Converter
6.4.1 Pcb Mount
6.4.2 Open Frame
6.4.3 Enclosed/Encapsulated
6.4.4 Din Rail
6.4.5 Configurable Type
7 Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By Output Power
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Low Output (Up to 1,000 W)
7.3 Medium Output (1,000 W-10 kW)
7.4 High Output (10-75 kW)
7.5 High Output (75-150 kW)
8 Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Utility Sector
8.3 Transportation
8.4 Telecommunication
8.5 Power Generation and Distribution
8.6 Oil, Gas and Petrochemical
8.7 Military & Aerospace
8.8 Medical & Healthcare
8.9 Lighting
8.10 Industrial
8.11 Food & Beverage
8.12 Consumer Electronics
8.13 Commercial Sector
9 Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 XP Power
11.2 TDK Lambda
11.3 Siemens
11.4 Puls
11.5 Phoenix Contact
11.6 Murata Power Solutions
11.7 MTM Power
11.8 MEAN WELL
11.9 FSP
11.10 Delta Electronics
11.11 CUI
11.12 Cosel
11.13 Artesyn Embedded Power
11.14 Amara Raja Power Systems
11.15 Acopian
11.16 ABB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez3c7m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716