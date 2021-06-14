NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Wearable Devices Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The industrial wearable devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2021-2025 during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented growth of IoT.
The industrial wearable devices market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wearable devices market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial wearable devices market covers the following areas:
Industrial Wearable Devices Market Sizing
Industrial Wearable Devices Market Forecast
Industrial Wearable Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- DAQRI LLC
- EUROTECH Spa
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Magic Leap Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- OM Digital Solutions Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wrist computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart terminals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Warehouse management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Service and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
