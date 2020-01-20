NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Infrared Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$451.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%. Uncooled Infrared Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$697.7 Million by the year 2025, Uncooled Infrared Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798892/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Uncooled Infrared Sensors will reach a market size of US$39.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DRS Technologies, Inc.; Excelitas Technologies Corporation; FLIR Systems, Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.; MicroStrategy, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.; Omron Corporation; Raytheon Company; Sofradir Group; Testo SE & Co. KGaA; Texas Instruments, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798892/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infrared Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Infrared Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Infrared Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Uncooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Uncooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Uncooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Cooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cooled Infrared Sensors (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infrared Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Infrared Sensors Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Infrared Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Infrared Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Infrared Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Infrared Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Infrared Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Infrared Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Infrared Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infrared
Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Infrared Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Infrared Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Infrared Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Infrared Sensors in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Infrared Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infrared Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Infrared Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Infrared Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Infrared Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Infrared Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Infrared Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Infrared Sensors Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Infrared Sensors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Infrared Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Infrared Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Infrared Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Infrared Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Infrared Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Infrared Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Infrared Sensors in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Infrared Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Infrared Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Infrared Sensors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Infrared Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Infrared Sensors Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Infrared Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Infrared Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Infrared Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Infrared Sensors Market in Russia by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Infrared Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Infrared Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 92: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Infrared Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Infrared Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Infrared Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Infrared Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Infrared Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Infrared Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Infrared Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Infrared Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Infrared Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Infrared Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Infrared Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Infrared Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Infrared Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Infrared Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Infrared Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Infrared Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Infrared Sensors Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Infrared Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 131: Infrared Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Infrared Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Infrared Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Infrared Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Infrared Sensors in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Infrared Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 140: Infrared Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Infrared Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Infrared Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Infrared Sensors Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Infrared Sensors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Infrared Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Infrared Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Infrared Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Infrared Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Infrared Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Infrared Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Infrared Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Infrared Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Infrared Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Infrared Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Infrared Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Infrared Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Infrared Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Infrared
Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Infrared Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Infrared Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 179: Infrared Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Infrared Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Infrared Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Infrared Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Infrared Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Infrared Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Infrared Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Infrared Sensors in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Infrared Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Infrared Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Infrared Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Infrared Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Infrared Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Infrared Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Infrared Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Infrared Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Infrared Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Infrared Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Infrared Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Infrared Sensors Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Infrared Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Infrared Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: Infrared Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DRS TECHNOLOGIES
EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
FLIR SYSTEMS
GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
MICROSTRATEGY
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NIPPON AVIONICS
OMRON CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SOFRADIR GROUP
TESTO SE & CO. KGAA
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798892/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001