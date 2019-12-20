DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transport Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intelligent transport systems market was worth US$ 21.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 29.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.
The increasing number of smart cities, along with unprecedented population growth leading to widespread traffic congestion, are the key factors driving the market growth. The ITS significantly aids in the effective management of on-road traffic through Global Positioning System (GPS), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM). Additionally, increasing occurrence of deaths due to road accidents have driven the demand for ITS across the globe.
Advanced features such as Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication is creating a positive outlook for the market. These features provide real-time information to travelers about road conditions and construction zones, along with seat availability and timings of public modes of transport, thus enhancing the overall on-road safety and reducing the chances of fatalities while reducing the travel time.
Moreover, increasing focus on research and development (R&D) in both the public and private sectors to incorporate more enhanced features is also contributing to the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Protocol
5.6 Market Breakup by Offering
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport
6.1 Roadways
6.2 Railways
6.3 Airways
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Network Management Systems
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
7.1.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
7.1.2.2 Road User Charging, Congestion Charging, and etc
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Freight and Commercial Systems
7.3 Public Transport Systems
7.4 Security and Crime Reduction Systems
7.5 Automotive and Infotainment Systems
7.6 Road Safety Systems
7.7 Communications Systems
8 Market Breakup by Protocol
8.1 Short Range
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.1.2.1 Wave (IEEE 802.11)
8.1.2.2 Wpan (IEEE 802.15)
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Long Range
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.2.2.1 Wimax (IEEE 802.11)
8.2.2.2 Ofdm
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 IEEE 1512
8.4 Traffic Management Data Dictionary (TMDD)
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Offering
9.1 Hardware
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.1.2.1 Interface Board
9.1.2.2 Sensor
9.1.2.3 Surveillance Camera
9.1.2.4 Telecommunication Network
9.1.2.5 Monitoring and Detection System
9.1.2.6 Others
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Software
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.2.2.1 Visualization Software
9.2.2.2 Video Detection Management Software
9.2.2.3 Transit Management System
9.2.2.4 Others
9.2.3 Market Forecast
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.3.2.1 Business and Cloud Services
9.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services
9.3.3 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
10.2 Intelligent Traffic Control
10.3 Collision Avoidance
10.4 Parking Management
10.5 Passenger Information Management
10.6 Ticketing Management
10.7 Emergency Vehicle Notification
10.8 Automotive Telematics
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Siemens
16.3.2 Thales Group
16.3.3 Garmin
16.3.4 Cubic Corporation
16.3.5 FLIR Systems
16.3.6 Lanner Electronics
16.3.7 Denso Corporation
16.3.8 IBM Corporation
16.3.9 Addco
16.3.10 TomTom
16.3.11 Kapsch Trafficcom
16.3.12 Iteris
16.3.13 Q-Free
16.3.14 Efkon
16.3.15 GeoToll
16.3.16 Electricfeel
16.3.17 Doublemap
16.3.18 Bestmile
16.3.19 Nutonomy
