Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR

The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
  • Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
  • Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
  • Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS  (Total 87 Featured)

  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (China)
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
  • Apple, Inc. (USA)
  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)
  • BT Global Services plc (UK)
  • Cogent Communications, Inc. (USA)
  • Compania Anonima Nacional Telefonos de Venezuela (Venezuela)
  • Cyxtera Technologies (USA)
  • Digital Realty Trust (USA)
  • DXC Technology Co. (USA)
  • Equinix, Inc. (USA)
  • Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIST) (USA)
  • Google, Inc. (USA)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (USA)
  • Reliance Communications Ltd. (India)
  • Servicios Alestra, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
  • An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
  • Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
  • Faster Broadband Speeds
  • Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
  • Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
  • Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
  • Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
  • Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
  • Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
  • Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
  • IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
  • BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
  • Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
  • Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
  • Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
  • Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
  • Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
  • Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
  • Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
  • Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
  • An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
  • Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
  • Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
  • Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
  • Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
  • An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
  • No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
  • No Vendor Lock-Ins
  • Convenient Migration to Cloud
  • Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
  • Cost Savings
  • Other Benefits
  • High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
  • Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
  • Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
  • Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
  • IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
  • Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
  • Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
  • Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
  • Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
  • Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
  • Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
  • Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
  • Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb4gf8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com      

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-internet-data-centers-market-report-2021-us-market-is-estimated-at-16-billion-while-china-is-forecast-to-grow-at-17-5-cagr-by-2027--301369079.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.