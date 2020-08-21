DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
An increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection laws have contributed to the growth of the IDPS ecosystem.
By deployment, the cloud segment holds a larger market size in 2020
Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to the cloud due to its lower cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required. As the cloud system provides users with the ability to execute tasks anywhere, it makes the system more vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the malware can be spread in these environments more quickly.
However, cloud solutions make detection faster by scanning all the endpoints and servers that are connected in the system. Organizations suffer from staff shortage when it comes to maintaining security operations. Cloud platforms come with other additional services, such as support and consulting which are provided by security vendors, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and other vendors offeringIDPSplatform or solutions.
APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to a large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.
Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages. According to FireEye, organizations in APAC take almost 3 times as long as the Rest of the World (RoW) to realize that malware has successfully broken into their network mainly because of the dependency on external third-parties. According to a report by Malwarebytes in January 2019, APAC remains a prime target for cyberattacks, with Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines among the top 10 countries with most business malware detections globally.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the DP market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including components, type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Major vendors offering IDPS solutions include Cisco Systems (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye, Inc. (US), Alert Logic, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IDPS Market
4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size, 2020-2025
4.4 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type, 2020-2025
4.5 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks
5.2.1.2 Mandate to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Open-Source and Substitute Solutions
5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses
5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in BYOD and CYOD Trends
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.4.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001
6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network-Based
7.3 Wireless-Based
7.4 Network Behavior Analysis
7.5 Host-Based
8 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government and Defense
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.6 Retail and Ecommerce
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Others
11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cisco Systems
13.3 IBM
13.4 McAfee
13.5 Trend Micro
13.6 Palo Alto Networks
13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity
13.8 Darktrace
13.9 Fireeye
13.10 Alert Logic
13.11 Fortinet
13.12 Watchguard
13.13 Vectra
13.14 NSFocus
13.15 Armor Defense
13.16 Bluvector
13.17 Extrahop Networks
13.18 Hilstone Networks
13.19 Secureworks
13.20 Huawei
13.21 Bricata
13.22 Other Major Players in the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market
13.23 Right to Win
