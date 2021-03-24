DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Forecast: Connectivity Management Platforms 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Established connectivity management platform suppliers should invest in new features and experiment with new pricing models to protect their relationships with large MNOs and compete against smaller platform providers.
Many telecoms operators have deployed IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs) to support their IoT operations. This report provides a forecast for the adoption of IoT CMPs worldwide, including projections for the number of managed connections and operators' spending on third-party CMPs.
It includes projections for:
- the number of managed connections, split by the type of spectrum used (for example, licensed spectrum for 3G and NB-IoT and unlicensed spectrum for Sigfox) and the type of CMPs used by operators (proprietary and third-party)
- operators' spending on third-party CMPs.
This report is based on interviews with key industry stakeholders and published data sources (see appendix).
Geographical Coverage
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)
- Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)excluding China
- China
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- North America (NA)
- Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
- Western Europe (WE)
Key Metrics
- Managed wireless IoT connections worldwide, split by the type of spectrum used (licensed and unlicensed)
- Managed wireless IoT connections worldwide, split by the type of CMP (proprietary and third-party)
- Managed IoT connections worldwide and by region
- Operator spending on third-party IoT CMPs
- CMP vendor market shares
This report provides:
- a base-year 2019 analysis and 9-year forecast for the wireless IoT CMP market worldwide, split by technology and supplier
- forecasts for operators' spending on third-party CMPs and an overview of the market shares of the main CMP suppliers
- an analysis of the key trends in IoT CMP adoption, as well as the drivers and challenges
- recommendations for suppliers of IoT CMPs.
Who Should Read this Report
- Operators' IoT teams
- Connectivity management platform vendors' strategy teams
- connectivity management platform vendors' marketing and business development teams
- Product management teams in vendors and operators that develop
- connectivity management platforms
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Worldwide trends
- Third-party CMP revenue and vendor market shares
- Forecast methodology and definitions
- Appendix
- About the author
