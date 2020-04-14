DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented by solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and region.
The report provides an overview of the global IoT in Healthcare market and analyzes market trends. Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2019-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of IoT in Healthcare solution providers.
This report covers the market for IoT in Healthcare with regard to applications in various end-use industries across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges affecting the market and the vendor landscape. This report estimates the global market for IoT in Healthcare in 2018 and provides projections on the expected market size through 2025.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025
- Discussion of major market trends, opportunities and challenges affecting the global market dynamics
- Identification of companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields
- Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various healthcare-specific applications for new and existing IoT technologies and cloud architecture
- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape
- Patent review and analysis within the field of IoT applications in healthcare technology
- Profile description of leading market companies, including Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Intel Corp., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.
The Healthcare sector rapidly adopted various IoT solutions by creating the internet of medical things (IoMT). Devices like heart monitors and pacemakers collect and send patient health statistics over various networks to Healthcare providers for monitoring, analysis, and remote configuration. Although many of these devices are being used in the industry, FDA approval has been a key hurdle for widespread adoption. Another hurdle is insurance, which plays a key role in the Healthcare industry. Some major factors driving investment into IoT include advanced and precise results, growing cloud-based infrastructure and the availability of more cost-effective smart devices. However, market growth for IoT in Healthcare is restrained by factors such as lack of funding and business model and data security and privacy issues.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on solution, application, connectivity, end-user, and geography. Based on the solution, the IoT in Healthcare market has been categorized into medical devices, systems and software and services. Service providers in the Healthcare IoT market deliver customized and integrated programs that help companies generate consistent and improved business results and handle the entire life cycle of services. The main focus of IoT Healthcare systems and networks is to minimize project delivery times and costs through device management and deployment, data security, data collection, and data analytics. Processes and software include remote device management, management of bandwidth use, data science, privacy applications, and information security strategies.
The global IoT in Healthcare market has been categorized into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and other connectivity types. Some of the major connectivity types under the other connectivity types segment include Loran and LTE-M. LTE-M is the wireless network of a cellular carrier, endorsed by the industry group GSMA and by the group of standards 3GPP. It offers cell-tower tracking-based location services without the need to use satellite-based systems like GPS or Galileo. This feature provides a significant cost reduction for OEMs that require devices to have a fundamental location system. Also, LoRa is a widely-used connectivity choice for the deployment of IoT in large areas with many non-critical sensors and control devices. Its use of unlicensed radio makes LoRa the best option for city-wide environmental sensors, streetlamp regulation and surveillance, simple agricultural field control units and tracking of small objects.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 IoT in Healthcare: Market Overview
- Introduction to IoT
- IoT in Healthcare
- Evolution of IoT
- Evolution of IoT in Healthcare
- Applications of IoT in Healthcare
- ECG Monitoring
- Temperature Monitoring
- Blood Glucose (BG) Monitoring
- Asthma Monitoring
- Mood Monitoring
- Oxygen Saturation Monitoring
- Rehabilitation Systems
- Wheelchair Management
- Medication Adherence
- Drug Management
- Smartphone Solutions
- Trends in Healthcare IoT Market
- Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems for Multi-Specialty Applications
- Patient Portal and Self-Service Software
- Blockchain Technologies
- Enterprise Software Design
- Advanced Analytics
- Impact of 5G in Healthcare
- Market Drivers
- Advanced, Precise Result
- IoT for Elder Care
- Improving Cloud Infrastructure in Healthcare
- Increasing Demand for Smart Devices in Healthcare
- Market Restrains
- Funding and Lack of Business Model
- Growing Vulnerability of Device and Data Security
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Introduction
- Medical Devices
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Implanted Medical Devices
- Stationary Medical Devices
- Systems and Software
- Remote Device Management
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Data Analytics
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Services
- System Integration Services
- Professional Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Device
- Introduction
- Imaging Systems
- Vital Signs Monitoring
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- ECG/Heartrate Monitors
- Blood Pressure (BP) Monitors
- Multiparameter Monitors
- Oximeters
- Implantable Cardiac Devices
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)
- Pacemakers
- Insertable Cardiac Monitors
- Patient Monitors
- Respiratory Devices
- Capnographs
- Infusion Pumps
- Anesthesia Machines
- Hearing Devices
- Ventilators
- Critical Care Ventilators
- Neonatal/Pediatric Ventilators
- Transport Ventilators
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Fertility Tracking
- Telemedicine
- Factors Driving Telemedicine
- Clinical Operations & Workforce Management
- Connected Imaging
- Inpatient Monitoring
- Medication Management
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connectivity
- Introduction
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Zigbee
- Other Connectivity
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Introduction
- Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinics
- Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
- Government Authorities
- Diagnostic and Research Labs
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Intel Corp.
- iRhythm Technologies
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
