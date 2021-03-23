LANDSHUT, Germany, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced HiveMQ Swarm, the industry's first solution that enables organizations of all sizes to reliably simulate and test large-scale IoT networks. HiveMQ Swam enables enterprises to easily test the scalability and performance of their IoT deployments, resulting in significantly increased quality and reliability of their system. HiveMQ Swarm is also the first solution that provides global enterprises with a superior solution to forecast capacity, infrastructure, and financial cost planning prior to putting their IoT system into production.
"As IoT solutions continue to grow in both scope and volume, the ability to test IoT solutions for scale and performance becomes mission-critical," said Dominik Obermaier, CTO and founder of HiveMQ. "We have extensive experience with some of the largest IoT systems in the world. These customers have asked us to help them validate their systems before going into production. Swam meets these needs by enabling our enterprise customers to ensure their large-scale IoT systems perform to expectation the first time they're deployed."
IoT solutions are rapidly growing in use by enterprises across multiple industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and much more. So much so that the IoT market is on pace to grow to over $2.4 trillion annually by 2027 (Business Insider, March 2020). However, IoT systems are incredibly difficult to test prior to production. Emulating behavior in a production environment is often unreliable and individual IoT devices can demonstrate multiple complex behavior patterns.
For example, autonomous vehicles at rest behave very differently than those navigating the unexpected events they encounter in the real world, be it a highway or a factory floor. Despite these challenges, load and stress testing is an unavoidable reality, as fixing IoT production errors in the field can be incredibly expensive, not to mention that these errors can have potentially catastrophic results on the system itself. As a result, determining system resilience is a mission-critical endeavor.
"System resilience is too often based on extrapolation and guesswork, based on out-of-date tools and protocols that are not fit for purpose," said James Governor, analyst and co-founder at RedMonk, a leading industry analyst firm. "HiveMQ Swarm is built from the ground up for modern IoT use cases and protocols at scale."
HiveMQ Swarm was designed specifically to solve the challenges of testing today's large-scale IoT deployments. Swarm is a distributed platform able to create hundreds of millions of unique network connections that simulate devices, messages, and MQTT topics (a form of addressing that allows MQTT clients to share information), as well as develop reusable scenarios that emulate device behaviors. In addition to a custom data generator to create complex use cases for testing, HiveMQ Swarm is designed to seamlessly integrate with enterprise cloud infrastructure, including public clouds (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and Kubernetes-based systems.
HiveMQ Swarm is complementary to HiveMQ MQTT platform, an MQTT broker messaging platform designed for the fast, efficient and reliable movement of data to and from connected IoT devices. It uses the MQTT protocol for instant, bi-directional push of data between devices and enterprise systems.
