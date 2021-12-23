Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Spending by Audit Firms Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT spending by audit firms market is poised to grow by $3.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of audit management services and the increased demand for cloud-based audit management software. The study identifies the strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the IT spending by audit firms market growth during the next few years.

The market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • IT Services
  • IT Software
  • IT Hardware

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT spending by audit firms market vendors that include:

  • Accenture PLC
  • Apple Inc.
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • SAP SE

Also, the IT spending by audit firms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miv1l4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-it-spending-by-audit-firms-market-landscape-report-2021-2025---increased-demand-for-cloud-based-audit-management-software-301450385.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.