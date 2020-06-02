DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Spending Market by Audit Firms Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT spending market by audit firms market is poised to grow by USD 2.84 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of audit management services and strategic partnerships and acquisitions. This study identifies the increased demand for cloud-based audit management software as one of the prime reasons driving the IT spending market by audit firms market growth during the next few years.
The IT spending market by audit firms market analysis include type segment and geographic landscape.
The IT spending market by audit firms market covers the following areas:
- IT spending market by audit firms market sizing
- IT spending market by audit firms market forecast
- IT spending market by audit firms market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT spending market by audit firms market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Apple Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the IT spending market by audit firms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- IT services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IT software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Apple Inc.
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- SAP SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk9so5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716