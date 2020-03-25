CARY, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations implement work-from-home policies, managers who are used to office environments now find themselves having to manage their teams remotely; others are finding the size of their remote teams suddenly increasing. Managing a remote team successfully requires skills that many managers have not previously needed.
Global Knowledge, the world's leading tech skills training organization, is helping managers meet today's urgent challenges by offering its Managing Remote Teams course free of charge.
Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone said, "This is not business as usual. The coronavirus outbreak is testing organizations like never before, with the need to keep employees safe while continuing to serve customers and ensure business continuity. So I am pleased that Global Knowledge is able to help people get through this difficult time by providing this free training."
Manager leadership is more important than ever
Global Knowledge's Managing Remote Teams course will help managers quickly get up to speed and keep their teams connected and effective, while successfully managing projects and essential information flows.
The course teaches managers how to:
- kick off a remote team
- plan effective communication with remote team members
- address issues in meetings
- help remote workers feel included and trusted
- address technology issues to keep "business as usual" when business isn't "as usual"
Managers can enroll in the class here.
The sessions, which begin April 2, will be delivered in Global Knowledge's interactive virtual classroom platform.
Earn Professional Development Units (PDUs)
Participants will be eligible to receive Professional Development Units (leadership = 2, strategic = 2; 4 total).
Managers should reserve their spot now
Free enrollment is subject to capacity, and as demand is expected to be high, managers should act quickly to secure their place. Enroll in Managing Remote Teams.
North America Session Schedule
- April 2
- April 3
- April 9
- April 17
- April 24
- April 30
- May 11
- May 20
Europe, Middle East and Africa schedules to be announced soon.
Learn more about Managing Remote Teams.
Disclaimer: This offer is available April 2020 through May 2020 and is subject to availability. Global Knowledge reserves the right to withdraw this free offer.