DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is expected to reach $2.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2026. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS.
Factors such as growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, technological advancements in LIMS offerings and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of LIMS in the cannabis industry may provide ample opportunities for the market growth
Based on end user, the life sciences/ pharmaceutical laboratories segment is going to have a lucrative growth. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, growing R&D investments/activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this, LIMS provides higher productivity and cost efficiency, which is to bolster its deployment in the life science sector.
The key vendors mentioned are Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Genologics, LabLynx Inc, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, Labworks, Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by LIMS Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Industry-Specific LIMS
5.3 Broad-Based LIMS
6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Integrated
6.3 Standalone
7 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Purpose Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multipurpose
7.3 Purpose Built
8 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Services
8.4 Software
9 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud-Based LIMS
9.3 On-Premise LIMS
9.4 Remotely (On-premise & Cloud)
9.5 Web Hosted LIMS
10 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Decision Making
10.3 Enterprise Resource Planning
10.4 Logistics Management
10.5 Records Management
10.6 Sample Management
10.7 Workflow Automation
11 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemical/ Energy
11.3 Consumer Products
11.4 Diagnostics/Medical Device
11.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories
11.6 Food & Beverage and Agriculture
11.7 Hospitals & Clinics
11.8 Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Laboratories
11.9 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas
11.10 Research Centers
11.11 Agriculture Industry
11.12 Toxicology Laboratories
11.13 Next-Generation Sequencing Laboratories
11.14 Academic Research Institutes
11.15 Bio-Banks & Bio-Repositories
11.16 Pathology
12 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Product Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 MAC
12.3 Android
12.4 iOS
12.5 Windows
13 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Industry Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 School
13.3 Manufacture
14 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Sales Channel
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Direct Channel
14.3 Distribution Channel
15 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Geography
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 Asia Pacific
15.5 South America
15.6 Middle East & Africa
16 Strategic Benchmarking
17 Vendors Landscape
17.1 Abbott Informatics
17.2 Accelerated Technology Laboratories
17.3 Autoscribe Informatics
17.4 Genologics
17.5 LabLynx Inc
17.6 LabVantage Solutions Inc
17.7 LabWare
17.8 Labworks
17.9 Siemens AG
17.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/189a1o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716