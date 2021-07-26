DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Land Battle Management System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides insights into the impact and evolution of future technologies during the forecast period (2020-2029), benefitting participants in the defense industry and relevant verticals as well as technology companies seeking new avenues to enhance their portfolio.
Catering to individuals interested in the global land BMS market, this study identifies emerging trends and opportunity areas that will affect the BMS market as well as potential technology trends that add value to achieving security objectives.
The report focuses on existing and evolving markets at both global and regional levels across the aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) domains. The research service provides specialist studies on specific product or market segments, offering deep-dive analysis to strategists and investors on the future of ADS in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and disruptions.
Militaries increasingly operate on congested battlefields that are expanding geographically and across domains while under persistent surveillance that requires fast-paced decision-making through effective situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and action targeting. The battlefield congestion has resulted in slower decision cycles and reactions.
Globally, Ministries of Defense are procuring a range of new equipment to make soldiers more lethal and less vulnerable on the modern battlefield. The demand for new battle management systems (BMS) that provide increased situational awareness, tracking, and communication has risen.
The use of unmanned vehicle systems for ground soldiers has increased in recent years, resulting in improved protection, observation, lethality, survivability, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Ongoing BMS modernization programs lead to the procurement of new solutions and investments in new disruptive technologies, such as Big Data analytics and artificial intelligence.
The growing use of unmanned systems drives research into secure line-of-sight and beyond line-of-sight communication networks, integrating robust security features to enhance anti-jamming and interception features. More applications are expected to use active self-healing networks, where a node can drop out from the network at any point without affecting performance. As sensor information increases, so will the required throughput.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the market's existing products and capabilities?
- What are the overarching themes influencing future buying behavior?
- What new technologies, services, and capabilities will operators need as a result of evolving requirements?
- How can defense original equipment manufacturers ensure their products and positioning remain competitive as requirements evolve?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Land Battle Management System (BMS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
- Evolution of the Land BMS Industry
- Disruptive Forces
- Land BMS Technology Implementation Timeline
- Key Predictions
- State of Digitalization
- Spending and Operational Priorities
3. Research Scope and Methodology
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. General Market Trends
- Considerations
- Geopolitical Snapshot
- Geopolitical Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Trend Analysis - Impact on Demand
- Land BMS Overview
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers for the Land BMS Market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for the Land BMS Market
- Growth Restraints for the Land BMS Market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for the Land BMS Market
6. Competitor Analysis
- Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration
- Global Supplier Profile - Raytheon Technologies
- Global Supplier Profile - Rheinmetall
- Global Supplier Profile - Saab AB
- Global Supplier Profile - BAE Systems
- Global Supplier Profile - Lockheed Martin
- Global Supplier Profile - Indra
- Global Supplier Profile - Boeing
- Global Supplier Profile - Atos
- Global Supplier Profile - Cobham
- Global Supplier Profile - L3Harris Technologies
- Global Supplier Profile - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Global Supplier Profile - Systematic
- Global Supplier Profile - Leonardo DRS
- Global Supplier Profile - ASELSAN
- Global Supplier Profile - General Dynamics
- Global Supplier Profile - Thales
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Open Architecture for Land BMS
- Growth Opportunity 2: Network-centric Capability for Land BMS
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Processing for Faster Sensor-to-Shooter Loop for Land BMS
- Growth Opportunity 4: Extended Support to Operators with Limited Budget for Land BMS
- Growth Opportunity 5: Mergers and Acquisitions for Vertical/Horizontal Expansion for Land BMS
- Key Takeaways
8. The Last Word
