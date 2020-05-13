Global Language Monitor Report Reveals Top Global Fashion Capitals Leading the Charge Towards Sustainability in the Fashion Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data research company Global Language Monitor recently released its rankings for the top global fashion capitals in sustainability for 2020 on its newly launched Top Global Fashion Capitals website. GLM's research has revealed a significant shift to more sustainable practices. Indicating a collective acceptance of sustainability in the fashion industry, London, New York, Milan, and Paris topped the list.
"Of particular note is the position of Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in the top ranks on the list as are smaller, emerging, less traditional fashion capitals such as Austin and Portland," said Paul JJ Payack, president of GLM, and curator-in-chief of the Top Global Fashion Capitals. "Copenhagen is strengthening its position as a harbinger of future trends as are a number of rising fashion centers ln Asia, Africa, and the Middle East."
The Global Language Monitor analysis documents the continuing upheaval in the fashion industry. This upheaval includes consumer unemployment, the emptying of malls, and retail giants entering into bankruptcy proceedings. Of longer-term concern is the disruption of the entire global supply chain from the cotton fields of the U.S. to the textile producers to the low-cost manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam. About 60% of the world's clothing is made of polyester. Falling oil prices will ensure that oil-based fabrics as even lower-cost alternatives to their natural counterparts. The popularity of socially-conscious trends like organic materials (cotton, linen, silk, and wool), practicality in pricing and manufacturing, local inspiration, repurposed clothing, and vintage styles are transforming what fashion will look like in the near future, as global trade and manufacturing adapt to a post-pandemic world.
The data plays out in conversations and events across the globe as the concepts ripple through the various facets of the fashion industry. According to an article on The Metropolitan Museum of Art's website, the rescheduled Met Gala will "conclude with a small selection of garments from 2020 that link the concept of duration to debates about diversity, inclusivity, sustainability, traceability, transparency, longevity, collaboration, and other ethical issues germane to the next decade of fashion."
The Global Language Monitor has been at the forefront of the Sustainability movement since they named "Sustainable" as the Top Word of the Year in 2006. At the time, the choice of 'Sustainable' was considered controversial. GLM later named "Sustainable" the No. 3 Word of the 21st century.
GLM has ranked the 'Top Global Fashion Capitals' since 2007, and has been quoted widely on sustainable, ethical, and green fashion, including a section in Red Carpet Green Dress' "Fashion Designer's Resource Book."
For their analysis of the Top Global Fashion Capitals in Sustainability for 2020, which is published on GLM's new Top Global Fashion Capitals website, Global Language Monitor used its proprietary Brand Affiliation Index™ (BAI™) and Narrative Tracking Index™ (NTI™) algorithms, the same technology used to measure global brand equity for the Olympics, World Cup, Fortune 500 companies, and more. A textual analysis on billions of web pages, millions of blogs and the top 400,000 global print, and electronic media including social media encompassing the last three years helped to better assess short-term velocity and longer-term momentum.
