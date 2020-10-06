DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laptop carry case market is poised to grow by $ 153.60 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on the laptop carry case market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for lightweight bags and increased product and brand promotions and marketing campaigns.

This study identifies the huge demand during festive season and introduction of academic year as one of the prime reasons driving the laptop carry case market growth during the next few years. The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laptop carry case market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Elecom Co. Ltd., Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Wenger SA.

Also, the laptop carry case market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis
Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape

  • Overview
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

  • Overview
  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Market trends

Vendor Analysis

  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendors covered

  • ACCO Brands Corp.
  • Elecom Co. Ltd.
  • Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Samsonite International SA
  • Sanwa Supply Inc.
  • Targus Inc.
  • Thule Group AB
  • United States Luggage Co. LLC
  • Wenger SA


Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilukkh


