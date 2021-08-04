NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The laptop market is poised to grow by USD 7.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The laptop market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The laptop market is segmented by Type (Traditional laptop and 2-in-1 laptop) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The increasing application of laptops in educational institutions will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The laptop market covers the following areas:
Laptop Market Sizing
Laptop Market Forecast
Laptop Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
