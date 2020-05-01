DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lawful Interception Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing in cybercrimes in the era of digitalization, significant rise in interception warrants and rise in subversive activities and terrorism.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing in Cybercrimes in the Era of Digitalization
3.1.2 Significant Rise in Interception Warrants
3.1.3 Rise in Subversive Activities and Terrorism
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Lawful Interception Market, By Component
4.1 Solution
4.2 Services
4.2.1 Professional Services
4.2.2 Managed Services
4.2.3 System Integrators
5 Lawful Interception Market, By Type
5.1 Switches
5.2 Routers
5.3 Mediation Device
5.4 Gateway
5.5 Management Server
5.6 Handover Interface
5.6.1 Handover Interface 1
5.6.2 Handover Interface 2
6 Lawful Interception Market, By Type of Interception
6.1 Passive Interception
6.2 Hybrid Interception
6.3 Active Interception
7 Lawful Interception Market, By Network Technology
7.1 Code Division Multiple Access
7.2 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
7.3 Fixed Network
7.4 Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
7.5 Long Term Evolution (LTE)
7.6 Mobile Network
7.7 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
7.8 Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
7.9 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
7.10 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
8 Lawful Interception Market, By Communication Content
8.1 Voice Communication
8.2 Video
8.3 Text Messaging
8.4 Next-Generation Network
8.5 Mobile communication
8.6 General Packet Radio Service
8.7 File Transfer
8.8 Facsimile
8.9 Digital Pictures
8.10 Data Downloads
9 Lawful Interception Market, By End-user
9.1 Small & Medium Enterprises
9.2 Law Enforcement Agencies
9.3 Government & Public Affairs
10 Lawful Interception Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 U.S.
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K.
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Accuris Networks
12.2 Aqsacom
12.3 ATOS
12.4 BAE Systems
12.5 Cisco
12.6 Comint
12.7 Elbit Systems
12.8 Ericsson
12.9 IPS S.p.A.
12.10 Matison
12.11 Shoghi Communications
12.12 Signalogic
12.13 SS8 Networks
12.14 Tracespan Communications
12.15 Trovicor Networks
12.16 Verint
12.17 Vocal Technologies
