Global market for Li-ion Battery estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Li-ion Battery market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Li-ion Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.8 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
- Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
- Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors
- NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
- Asian Countries Spearhead Growth in the Li-ion Battery Market
- China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs
- Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
- Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries
- While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race
- LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
- Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist
- Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth
- Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
- Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices
- Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
- With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices
- Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones
- Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks
- Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes
- Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
- Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries
- Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
- Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
- Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
- High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems
- Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth
- Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
- Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry
- As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry
- Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries
- Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
- High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
- Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace
- Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery
- Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review
- Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market
- Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications
- Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use
- Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies
- Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option
- Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery
- Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries
- German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
- Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications
- Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries
- Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab's Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology
- US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries
- 24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs
- University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- Active Players in United States
- EVs and Renewable Energy Projects: Applications Fostering Demand for Li-ion Batteries in the US
- Utilities Invest in Large Batteries Rather than Build New Capacity: Potential for LIB Market
- US Bans Li-ion Battery Cargo Shipments Aboard Passenger Planes
- SWANA Supports Legislation for Li-ion Batteries Recycling Program in California amidst Rising Fire Incidents
- China Leads the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Industry
- Robust Growth of EV Sales: Positive Outlook for Li-ion Battery Market
- Chinese Government Intends to Encourage Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Industry
- Amidst Plans to Strengthen LIB Production, China Looks to Secure Supplies of Vital Raw Materials
- China Looks to Tap Opportunities Emerging in EV Battery Recycling Space
- Repurposing of Li-ion Batteries: A New Life for Old Batteries with Useful Capacity
- China's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Subsidies to Favor Li-ion Battery Making Market
- Emphasis on NEV Infrastructure Augurs Well for the Market
- Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Revises Regulations for Lithium-ion Battery Industry
- Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in China
- European Li-ion Battery Market: Renewable Energy and EVs Sectors to Fuel Growth
- EU Plans Huge Investments in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Space
- New Li-ion Battery Factories Planned: Europe's Long-term Strategy to Deal with Asian Challenge
