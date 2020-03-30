DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 47.81 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report on the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased shipments of smart wearables. In addition, decline in lithium-ion battery price is anticipated to boost the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 as well.
Key Trends for global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies decline in lithium-ion battery price as the prime reasons driving the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global lithium-ion battery market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. and Toshiba International Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Consumer Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Utilities - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Secondary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Primary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
11. Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
12. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- A123 Systems LLC
- Amperex Technology Ltd.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.
- Envision Energy USA Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba International Corp.
