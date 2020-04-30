NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Anticipated to Reach 359.6 Kilotons by 2025
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• Why should an existing battery manufacturing company consider venturing into the recycling market, and what are the future growth opportunities?
• For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas in terms of technology and battery chemistry could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?
• Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?
• How does the supply chain function in the lithium-ion battery recycling market?
• Which technology segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the lithium-ion battery recycling market during 2018-2025?
• Which are the key end-source areas from which different lithium-ion batteries have been recycled 2018, and which chemistries should be targeted by the recyclers during the forecast period, 2019-2025?
• Which are the players that are highly active in the lithium-ion battery recycling market?
• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for lithium-ion battery recycling? Which regions and countries are leading in recycling business, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2025?
• Which are the consumption patterns of lithium-ion battery recycling from end-source in different regions and the adoption pattern of different technologies in multiple countries and region during the period 2018-2025?
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market analyzed is expected to show healthy growth in the coming years.The staggering adoption of lithium-ion batteries portrays that it would continue being a prominent source of clean energy at least till the next decade especially in the electro mobility field.
Thus, a huge dominance of lithium-ion batteries can be anticipated given the ongoing and anticipated trends.The surge in the consumption of lithium-ion batteries further emphasize on the disposal of batteries that have reached their end-of-life.
Most batteries end up in landfill and become a threat to the environment. The recycling of lithium-ion batteries therefore become play a crucial role in developing a closed loop system whereby the recovered materials can be reused in the batteries and help in meeting the rising demand for raw materials in the battery.
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is at a very niche level when compared with the other batteries such as lead acid batteries.The government enforcement and market-based incentives for simplifying the designing process of the battery to facilitate easy disassembling are anticipated to play a key role in recycling industry.
A sound infrastructure to promote collection of dead batteries and innovate technologies for executing the entire recycling process on a large scale are two essential factors that could escalate the recycling rates of lithium-ion batteries.
Expert Quote
"The recycling of lithium-ion batteries requires supportive regulations and government enforced laws to ensure smooth collection and recycling of the waste batteries. Recycling of the batteries would help in reducing the overall emission and energy consumption related to mining of fresh raw materials. In fact, adequate supply of recovered raw materials would help in alleviating the material scarcity and thereby minimize the market price."
Scope of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of chemistry, technology, end-source and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the lithium-ion battery recycling outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the recycling process.
The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, China and Rest-of-the-World.
Key Companies in the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market
The key market players in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market include Accurec Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Batrec Industrie AG, Chemetall GmbH, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM CO., LTD., Fortum Oyj, GEM Co., Ltd, Glencore plc, Hunan Brunp Recycling, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Recupyl, Redux GmbH, Retriev Technologies, SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., and Umicore N.V./S.A.
Countries Covered
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Belgium
• Finland
• Rest-of-Europe
• Rest-of-the-World
