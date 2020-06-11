NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals
Summary
Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 437.1 mtpa in 2019 to 699.0 mtpa in 2024 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 8.5 percent, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 44,709.2 bcf in 2019 to 61,761.7 bcf in 2024 at an AAGR of 6.5 percent. In 2019, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 87.8 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 9,915.2 bcf.
