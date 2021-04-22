NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The loan servicing software market is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
For More Detailed Analysis,
The rising demand for efficiency in lending operations is one of the major factors driving market growth. However, factors such as the threat from open-source loan servicing software may impede the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/loan-servicing-software-market-size-industry-analysis
Loan Servicing Software Market: Deployment Landscape
Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Digitization of businesses, expanding geographical presence of financial services companies, and innovations in data security, and the advent of cloud-based offerings are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Loan Servicing Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have sustainable growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The government-supported enterprises offering increased financing for mortgage lenders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.
The US and Canada are the key markets for loan servicing software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market- The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Output Management Software Market- The output management software market is segmented by end-user (BFSI sector, healthcare sector, manufacturing sector, and other sectors) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Applied Business Software Inc.
- Black Knight Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- ISGN Corp.
- LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc.
- Mortgage Builder
- Nortridge Software LLC
- Shaw Systems Associates LLC
- Simnang LLC
- Turaz Global Sarl
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024.
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations).
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market landscape
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Applied Business Software Inc.
- Black Knight Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- ISGN Corp.
- LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc.
- Mortgage Builder
- Nortridge Software LLC
- Shaw Systems Associates LLC
- Simnang LLC
- Turaz Global Sarl
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/loan-servicing-software-market-size-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-loan-servicing-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-43-billion-accelerates-at-a-cagr-of-almost-12--technavio-301273753.html
SOURCE Technavio