DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile, Desktop/Server) By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The global low-code development platform market is expected to register significant growth to 2026
The advancement of technology, internet and mobile applications have taken over the daily lives of people, which are some of the key factors that drive the market forward.
In addition to this, business processes and companies are the major end users of this market. Additionally, surging investments from the IT companies globally, daily life operations, like food delivery and commutation have added to the share of market, extensively.
Global low-code development platform market is segmented based on application, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company. The vertical segment in the market is further segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities and others, out of which IT & telecom leads the market.
The increasing demand for business applications and the IT sector on a global level along with rapid development of applications play a major role in assuring customer satisfaction and facilitates prompt digitalization. In 2020, North America dominated the global low-code development platform market with United States occupying the top spot due to the presence of leading companies in the country, early adoption of technology by large and small sized enterprises in web and application development.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in its market share during the forecast years followed by Europe on account of the overall economic growth of these regions.
Major players in the global low-code development platform market include QuickBase, Inc., OutSystems, Appian Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Pegasystems Inc., Magic Software Enterprises, Zoho Corporation, etc.
The digitization transformation has led most of the segments of the companies, for instance, sales, human resource, operations, accounting, finance, digital marketing, etc., has fueled the market globally consequently increasing the competition amongst themselves.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Application Type:
- Web-based
- Mobile
- Desktop/Server
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Component:
- Platform
- Services
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Deployment Mode:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Vertical:
- Banking & Financial Services & Insurance
- Government
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Manufacturing
- Telecom and IT
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Organization Size:
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Global Low-Code Development Market, By Region:
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- China
- South Korea
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Austria
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle east & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
Companies Mentioned
- QuickBase, Inc
- OutSystems
- Appian Corp
- Microsoft Corp
- Google LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforcecom Inc
- Pegasystems Inc
- Magic Software Enterprises
- Zoho Corporation
