DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Control System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Machine Control System Market accounted for $4.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.99 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Growing safety concerns associated with workforce and heavy construction equipments need for quicker work and effectiveness during tighter timelines, and growth of construction industry are the factors driving market growth. However, high initial investment may hinder market growth.
By type, geographic information system (GIS) Collectors segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. GNSS has applications in a variety of fields. It is installed in equipment such as bulldozers, pavers, and other farm machinery to increase productivity and offer situational alertness to the field operators. They help increase the accuracy of machines and are used in task management, data management, and theft detection applications.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advancements in agricultural practices involving precision farming. China is the largest market among all countries in the region. The Chinese government supports the expansion of infrastructural projects which is a major factor that propels the growth of the machine control system market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Machine Control System Market include Schneider Electric, ABB Group, Hexagon (Leica Geosystems AG), Moba Mobile Automation AG, RIB Software AG, Mitsui Co, EOS Positioning Systems, Hemisphere GNSS, Caterpillar, Komatsu Ltd, Belden Inc, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc, Prolec Ltd, and Andritz.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Machine Control System Market, By Equipment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Loaders
5.3 Dozers
5.4 Excavators
5.5 Paving Systems
5.6 Drillers & Pilers
5.7 Scrapers
5.8 Graders
6 Global Machine Control System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Collectors
6.3 Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)
6.4 Total Stations
6.5 Sensors
6.6 Laser
6.7 Antennas
6.8 Airborne Systems
6.9 Handheld Devices & Tablets
7 Global Machine Control System Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
7.4 Industrial
7.4.1 Marine
7.4.2 Utilities
7.4.3 Mining
7.5 Infrastructure
7.5.1 Construction
7.5.2 Transportation
7.6 Waste Management
7.7 Agriculture
8 Global Machine Control System Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Schneider Electric
10.2 ABB Group
10.3 Hexagon (Leica Geosystems AG)
10.4 Moba Mobile Automation AG
10.5 RIB Software AG
10.6 Mitsui Co.
10.7 EOS Positioning Systems
10.8 Hemisphere GNSS
10.9 Caterpillar
10.10 Komatsu Ltd.
10.11 Belden Inc.
10.12 Topcon Corporation
10.13 Trimble Inc.
10.14 Prolec Ltd.
10.15 Andritz
