DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Self-monitoring: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and forecast market potential for health self-monitoring. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for health self-monitoring based on the technologies.
By technologies, the health self-monitoring market is segmented into peripherals and software applications.
By geography, the health self-monitoring market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are regional segments.
The present report focuses particularly on technologies that enable individuals to monitor their health. Third-party monitoring technologies thus are specifically excluded, except to the sense that the people being monitored have direct access to the data in a form useful for self-monitoring. Apps that extract data from an individual's EHR and format and display those data on the individual's self-monitoring product are covered in the report, but not EHRs per se.
This report examines the market for mobile digital technologies that generate health-related data primarily for the user's personal consumption.
These technologies include:
- Wristbands, smartwatches, and other peripherals.
- Mobile self-monitoring software applications.
- Smartphones and other mobile "hub" devices that analyze, display, and store self-monitoring data collected by peripherals as well as their own onboard sensors.
- Self-monitoring software platforms such as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit and others.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for health self-monitoring
- Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for health self-monitoring market on the basis of technologies, peripherals and region
- Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Comparative study between digital vs. analog monitoring technologies, mobile vs. portable monitoring technologies, self-testing vs. self-monitoring and health vs. sports and fitness monitoring technologies, and assessment of their potential applications
- Discussion on user demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, and issues like epidemiological, legal, and regulatory issues and insights into regulatory approvals
- Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of health self-monitoring technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Digital vs. Analog Monitoring Technologies
- Mobile vs. Portable Monitoring Technologies
- Self-testing vs. Self-monitoring
- Health vs. Sports and Fitness Monitoring
- Classification of Home Monitoring Technologies
- Enabling Technologies
- Smartphones
- Enhanced Data Processing Capabilities
- Sensors
- Geospatial Tracking
- Smart Textiles for Wearable Sensors
- Networking Technologies
- Cloud Services
- Market Segments
- Technologies
- Applications
- Purchasers/Payers
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Health Self-monitoring Market Drivers
- Rapid Growth of the World's Elder Population
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases
- Technological Advancements and Innovation
- Health Self-monitoring Market Restraints
- Legal/Regulatory Issues
- Privacy
- Liability
- Health Self-monitoring Market Opportunities
- Demand for Home Care Monitoring
- Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 6 Health Self-monitoring Platforms
- Major Platforms
- Apple HealthKit
- Google Fit
- Samsung Digital Health Initiative
- Competitive Assessment
- Features
- Operating Systems
- Healthcare Partners
- Third-Party Apps and Peripherals
- Other Platforms and Developments
Chapter 7 Health Self-monitoring Peripherals
- Types of Peripherals
- Functions
- Form Factors
- Compatible Mobile Device or Computer Operating Systems
- Compatible Self-monitoring Platforms
- Operating Systems
- Market
Chapter 8 Health Self-monitoring Software Applications
- Application Software
- Consumer vs. Healthcare Professional Apps
- Vendors
- Market
- Innovation in Mobile Apps
- App Trend
Chapter 9 Health Self-monitoring Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Asustek Computer Inc.
- Beurer GmbH
- Cityzen Sciences
- Garmin Ltd.
- Hexoskin
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Ihealth Lab Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Neurosky Inc.
- Ovia Health
- Polar Electro Oy
- Razer USA Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Valencell Inc.
- Xiaomi Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eqm2h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-for-health-self-monitoring-2021-2026-featuring-apple-garmin-hexoskin-motorola-mobility-and-ovia-health-301486398.html
SOURCE Research and Markets