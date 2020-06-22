DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (AssetTracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the smart buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2020 - 2025. The report includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building technology integration areas addressed within the report include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.
Leading companies within the commercial real estate sector are realizing tangible benefits by leveraging smart buildings market solutions as owners are able to charge higher fees for technology-enabled intelligent buildings. Accordingly, over 75% of new construction will involve at least one facet of IoT and/or related smart buildings market-related technologies over the course of the next five years. However, it is important to note that roughly 85% of legacy buildings in developed economies have issues that will require substantial retrofitting. The author sees this statistic improving over time, but remains a major head-wind in terms of capital investment for the smart buildings market.
We anticipate that the economic environment of the next five years will be characterized as asset deflation and commodity inflation, which will place a high degree of emphasis on maximizing the value of depreciating assets while reducing the cost of inputs to production, service delivery, and reducing commodities as a whole. In other words, enterprise asset values will go down while operational input costs for materials and energy will go up.
It is estimated that urbanization will cause up to 47% of global resources to be consumed by residential and commercial buildings by 2027. Of this amount, over 65% of global energy (mostly electricity, but also natural gas and fuel oil) will be used by enterprise and industrial facilities along with over 30% of the overall global water consumed. This will put a substantial drain on increasingly more expensive and scarce resources as well as the bottom line of corporations.
As asset tracking is increasingly becoming an important aspect of overall enterprise and industrial operations, the smart building market is viewed as the focal point for a variety of corporate capital infrastructure governance, including monitoring, traceability, and accountability for custody of care, utilization, and performance. Accordingly, there is an emerging market opportunity for integration of asset tracking solutions with IWMS and other building-related systems.
As companies begin to open up operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, building operation managers will be tasked with identifying the most efficient and effective means of determining if personnel should be allowed in offices and other places of work. In addition, ongoing monitoring will be required to determine if someone has potentially become ill. Accordingly, many of the smart building systems put in place to monitor workspace utilization will be augmented and expanded to include thermal imaging and other tools to help in this regard.
Report Benefits:
- Smart buildings market sizing from 2020 to 2025
- Market sizing for edge computing in the smart buildings market
- Identify smart buildings market challenges and opportunities
- Understand the smart buildings marketplace including players and solutions
- Identify how key technologies such as AI and IoT support intelligent structures
- Identify how integrated workplace management systems support smart buildings
Select Report Findings:
- Smart building automation software and systems will reach $20.5B in North America by 2027
- AI-enabled IoT (AIoT) systems will drive IWMS efficiencies and automation to an entirely new level by 2026
- Smart facility water management systems will represent an $850M market opportunity in Europe by 2027
- The post-COVID19 world will challenge building operations management in terms of public health compliance
- Life cycle cost management for facilities is becoming a key factor in building selection for corporate giants such as Amazon
- Leading solution providers such as IBM are changing the smart building landscape through a multi-dimensional approach to investment ROI
- The key to success in the smart building market is to intelligently integrate data, systems, processes, and assets for enterprise and industrial operations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjvrp5
