- Coming off a record $407b top line in 2019, medtech revenue declined 5% in the first half of 2020 with the full impact of the pandemic on its operations - Strong R&D spending and investor confidence suggest innovation and profit will rebound - Financing levels more than doubled to $57b between July 2019 and June 2020 compared with the previous 12 months - with over 40% resulting from debt financing - Virtualized, digitally enabled business models for medical care are accelerating at an unprecedented pace - Building resiliency and transparency into supply chain operations may be key to the industry's long-term health