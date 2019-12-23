NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Microprocessor and GPU market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.
9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.8%. X86, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34 Billion by the year 2025, X86 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$778.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$771.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, X86 will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; ARM Limited; Broadcom Corporation; IBM; Imagination Technologies Limited; Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; MediaTek, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Unisoc Communications, Inc.; VIA Technologies, Inc.
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU
Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Competitive Landscape
Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power
Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve Computing Power
ARM
Intel
AMD
Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU Designs
Select Product Launches
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semiconductor Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
Microprocessor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
Discrete Desktop GPU Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
ARM Limited (UK)
Broadcom Corporation (USA)
IBM (USA)
Imagination Technologies Limited (UK)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)
MediaTek, Inc. (Taiwan)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Unisoc Communications, Inc. (China)
VIA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Smartphones
Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones
Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Tablets
Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Computers
Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities
Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018
Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2018 & 2028
Industry 4.0 & 'Smart Factory' to Accelerate Demand for Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets
Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpin Revenue Growth
Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare Domain
Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects
Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics
Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand
As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation
Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs
Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning
Implications for Market Participants
Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area
Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
