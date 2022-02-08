Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered

Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services

Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services

  • Operators launches of 5G services across the world
  • 5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,
  • 5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans
  • 5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands
  • 5G coverage expansion

Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device

Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer

Trend 5 - New players entering the market

  • MNOs
  • MVNOs
  • Sub-brands

Trend 6 - Innovative offers

