Mobile security is the protection of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and the networks they connect to from threats and vulnerabilities linked with wireless computing. The after-effects of a harmful third-party gaining access to personal financial information could be disastrous and irreparable.
The Global Mobile Security Market accounted for $2.52 billion in 2018. Factors driving market growth are the increasing numbers of mobile phone users around the globe, advancements in mobile devices, and growing acceptance of third-party applications. However, the availability of free mobile security solutions may hinder market growth.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment is likely to experience huge demand during the forecast period as most vendors in the mobile security market offer cloud-based mobile security solutions. The acceptance of cloud-based mobile security solutions is anticipated to grow due to benefits such as uncomplicated maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and efficient management of these solutions. The cloud deployment mode offers web-based management and enterprise-class security for endpoints.
Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile Security Market include McAfee, Microsoft, IBM, Kaspersky Lab , BlackBerry, Samsung, Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Mobileiron, Panda Security, F-Secure, ESET, Citrix Systems, Quick Heal Technologies, CrowdStrike , VMware, and Keeper Security.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Mobile Security Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-premises
5.3 Cloud
6 Global Mobile Security Market, By Operating System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Android
6.3 iPhone Operating System (iOS)
6.4 Windows
6.5 Blackberry
7 Global Mobile Security Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8 Global Mobile Security Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enterprise Services
8.3 Enterprise Solutions
9 Global Mobile Security Market, By Threat Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Eavesdropping
9.3 Unauthorized Access
9.4 Unlicensed Application
9.5 Mobile Malware
9.6 Theft & Loss
10 Global Mobile Security Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Malware Removal
10.3 Firewall
10.4 Sim Card
10.5 Anti-virus
10.6 E-mail Spam Blocking
11 Global Mobile Security Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Individual User
11.3 Enterprise
11.3.1 Retail and Ecommerce
11.3.2 Government, Aerospace, and Defense
11.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3.4 Telecommunications and IT
11.3.5 Wholesale Trade
11.3.6 Energy and Utilities
11.3.7 Travel and Hospitality
11.3.8 Consumer Electronics
11.3.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.3.10 Education
11.3.11 Manufacturing and Automotive
12 Global Mobile Security Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
- McAfee
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Kaspersky Lab
- BlackBerry
- Samsung
- Sophos
- Trend Micro
- Symantec
- Mobileiron
- Panda Security
- F-Secure
- ESET
- Citrix Systems
- Quick Heal Technologies
- CrowdStrike
- VMware
- Keeper Security
