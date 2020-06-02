Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Insights on Mobile Security Threats & Growth During COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report was commissioned to examine how Cybersecurity threats are increased by the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.

The new Industry Insights report focuses on Key Performance Indicators such as:

  • Industry Size
  • Industry Growth
  • Company Growth
  • Sales per Company
  • Inflation And Pricing
  • Profitability
  • Right Sizing Analysis
  • Expense Benchmarking
  • Operational Expenses
  • Payroll
  • Payroll by State
  • Talent Categorisation Benchmarks
  • Talent Categorisation Pay Ranges
  • Talent Turnover

The strategic information contained in this report may be used for: due diligence, cost-cutting, benchmarking policies, planning strategies, evaluating company opportunities, forecasting financial prospects and analysis, risk management analysis, and/or streamlining processes.

The research clarifies how cybersecurity companies are tackling high-risk exposures and are expanding their use cases for mobile security. Demand for Cybersecurity and Mobile Security solutions, in particular, are headed for acceleration.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Intro
  2. Analytical Applications
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Facts & Figures
  5. Future Goals
  6. Services
  7. Meet the Founder
  8. Methodology & Sources
  9. References

Companies Mentioned

  • Center for Strategic and International Studies
  • Checkpoint Security
  • Dell
  • Department of Defense (DoD)
  • Facebook
  • IBM
  • McAfee
  • Ponemon Institute Research
  • State of the CIO
  • Strategic Analytics
  • Symantec
  • United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
  • WhatsApp

