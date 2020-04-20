NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Mobile Speech Recognition Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$234.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. Mobile Speech Recognition Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$443.6 Million by the year 2025, Mobile Speech Recognition Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Speech Recognition Software will reach a market size of US$24.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of
Speech to Mobile Devices
Recent Market Activity
Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine
Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices
Recent Advancements in Mobile Speech Recognition Summarized
Nuance Communications
Google Now
Apple?s Siri
Amazon?s Alexa
Baidu?s Deep Speech
Microsoft Cortana
IBM Watson
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to-
Medium Term Period
China?s Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for
Google?
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Speech Recognition Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.
Amazon, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Baidu, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Google, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
LumenVox LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Sensory, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies
in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth
Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace
Graphical User Interface (GUI)
Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition
Efficiency
The Steadily Expanding Mobile Ecosystem Globally: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for
Market Growth
Despite Decline in Popularity, Feature-Rich and High-End
Tablets Sustain Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition
Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped
Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
Wearable & Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for
Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to
Transform User Experience
Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition
Technology
Cloud-Based Speech Technology Solutions Enhance Performance and
Improves User Experience
Accuracy, Efficiency, and Response Time Benefits Spur Demand
for Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)
Mobile Speech Recognition Technology to Revolutionize Voice
Commerce and Voice Banking
Stringent Vehicle Driving Laws Augurs Well for Market Penetration
Use of Mobile Phone Navigation Applications Made Easy by Speech
Recognition
Focus on Employee Productivity & Efficiency to Drive Adoption
of Mobile SR in Enterprises
Growing Use of Voice Enabled Portals Drive Adoption in Enterprises
Speech Recognition Technologies to Drive Next Generation
Marketing Campaigns
Favorable Trends in the Communications Industry Strengthens
Market Prospects
Spurt in Internet Usage
Move towards Convergence
Proliferation of Embedded Devices
Rise in Social Networking
Substitution of Conventional Phone Services by VoIP
Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Mobile Speech
Recognition
Limited Understanding of Words and Inability to Process Large
Vocabulary of Information
Low Accuracy due to Ambient Noise
Lack of Awareness
Need for Improvements in Processor Technology
High Cost of Speech Recognition Implementations
Noteworthy Trends in a Nutshell
Passwords Becoming More Prominent
Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification
Voice Search Gain Popularity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
__________________________
