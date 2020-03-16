SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is proud to announce it has achieved Top 3 ranking on HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey. As the largest customer survey of its kind within the relocation management industry, the Baker's Dozen is a trusted measure of talent management performance. The complete listings are available at HRO Today.
"GMS is proud to continue its long history of being ranked in this prestigious survey as a top corporate relocation services and technology provider," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "We are grateful to our clients and their relocating employees for continuing to give us the opportunity to partner with them in meeting their global mobility needs."
According to the editors at HRO Today, their rankings are based entirely on surveys received from buyers of the rated services. The annual survey analyzes relocation companies in three service categories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality.
GMS customers continually give the company high marks in the survey for its extensive global services, adaptive domestic relocation solutions and the industry's most comprehensive and longest standing pre-decision program. GMS consistently ranks high on several important metrics such as transferee satisfaction, client satisfaction, relocation technology, service response time, invoice accuracy, and MyRelocation® data analytics.
As the premier journal on human resources operations and outsourcing, HRO Today's annual publication of the Baker's Dozen list is a much-anticipated event. Incorporating sound scientific methodology, the surveys underpinning the list are designed to offer meaningful and actionable feedback on what constitutes true customer satisfaction.
About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):
Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation® technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last seven consecutive years.
Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions, addressing attendees at the company's Forum20 event.