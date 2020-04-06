DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multi-factor authentication market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 14% during 2020-2025.
The growing instances of security breaches and cyber-attacks, along with a significant increase in online frauds, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Cyber-attacks are majorly targeted toward small and medium-sized organizations with ransomware to hijack the corporate's online and financial accounts. This is prevented by deploying MFA systems in the employees' smartphones and computer devices to verify the identity of the user.
In addition, the growth of the healthcare, retail, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries is boosting the demand for authentication systems to ensure the security of the enterprises and their customers. For instance, banks perform various functions, such as core banking, trade finance, international payments and online banking, which require secure connections for ensuring smooth transaction and seamless user experience.
Moreover, the emerging trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based services is further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Cloud-integrated MFA solutions allow remote fingerprint scanning, facial recognition and document verification. Advancements in biometrics, software and hardware technologies, coupled with the favorable government measures to enhance national security, are projected to drive the market further.
Other factors driving the market growth include increased usage of digital payment methods and the rising penetration rate of smartphones and wireless devices.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CA Technologies, Crossmatch, Deepnet Security Ltd., Entrust, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corp, Okta, Ping Identity, RSA Security, SecureAuth, SecurEnvoy, Suprema HQ, Symantec VIP, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global multi-factor authentication market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global multi-factor authentication market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Model
6.1 Two-Factor Authentication
6.2 Three-Factor Authentication
6.3 Four-Factor Authentication
6.4 Five-Factor Authentication
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 On-Premises
7.2 On-Cloud
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Smart Card Authentication
8.2 Phone-Based Authentication
8.3 Hardware OTP Token Authentication
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Banking & Finance
9.2 Government
9.3 Travel & Immigration
9.4 Military & Defence
9.5 Commercial Security
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Consumer Electronics
9.8 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 CA Technologies
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Crossmatch
14.3.3 Deepnet Security Ltd.
14.3.4 Entrust
14.3.5 Fujitsu
14.3.6 Gemalto N.V.
14.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.8 NEC Corp.
14.3.9 Okta
14.3.10 Ping Identity
14.3.11 RSA Security
14.3.12 SecureAuth
14.3.13 SecurEnvoy
14.3.14 Suprema HQ
14.3.15 Symantec VIP
